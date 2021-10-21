A Hopkinsville man on Wednesday admitted to producing child pornography.
Dayton Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to one count production of child pornography during a proceeding in the United States District Court in Paducah. Per the plea deal between the prosecution and defense, Jones will be sentenced to 10 years in prison. At sentencing, Judge Thomas Russell will decide whether Jones will be credited with time spent in state custody. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Jones previously pleaded guilty in 2016 in Christian County Circuit Court to sodomy, wanton endangerment and distribution of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in a state prison. Former Gov. Matt Bevin commuted Jones’ sentence in the final hours of Bevin’s term, and Jones served three years up to that point.
Both the state charges and the federal charge stemmed from a 2014 investigation. Prosecutors said Jones and a group of other high school and college students were drinking alcohol at an apartment in 2014 when a 15-year-old boy passed out due to alcohol intoxication.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock told the court Jones and some other people at the apartment sexually assaulted the unconscious boy. Hancock said Jones took a video of the boy as he was being assaulted and used Snapchat to send the video to some friends.
One person who received the video turned it in to law enforcement, Hancock said.
The charge Jones pleaded guilty to on Wednesday relates to the Snapchat video. Jones was accused of using interstate and foreign commerce to distribute the video.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022.
