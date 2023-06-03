MADISONVILLE — The Hopkins County Job Expo has an upcoming job fair scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
The job fair will be held at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville at two different times throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Melanie Tapp, a member of the Hopkins County Job Expo committee, said the event is aimed at connecting people with career opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, distribution and general labor.
“This new event is set to be a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire talented individuals and contribute to the local workforce,” she said. “The job fair presents a unique opportunity for job seekers to explore a wide range of positions and industries all under one roof.”
Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with the hiring manager, submit resumes, and engage in meaningful conversations about potential roles and career paths. This event adds a unique touch by offering two sessions throughout the day to allow job seekers to come before and after work.
Tapp said manufacturing and distribution companies are integral to the economic development of the region because they offer stable employment and the opportunity for growth.
“By attending the job fair, candidates can discover a variety of positions available, including machine operators, assemblers, warehouse associates, quality control technicians and production supervisors,” she said. “These roles often provide competitive wages, benefits and opportunities for skills development and advancement.”
Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.