MADISONVILLE — Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Michelle Bowman, a Mortons Gap native, has been overcoming obstacles all of her life, but that has not stopped her from dedicating that life to helping and serving others in the community. Along the way, she also became the first African American elected as a Circuit Court Clerk in the commonwealth of Kentucky, and the first African American in Hopkins County to win a county-wide election.
“People all the time talk about being a minority. I just happen to be a double minority because I am Black and female. Of course, there will always be challenges because of my race and gender, but one thing I’ve learned in life is that nobody can stop me, but me,” Bowman said.
Bowman attended Madisonville Community College where she took some criminal justice courses because she heard that Tim Davis (who was the instructor) did an amazing job and he made the classes very interesting.
While pursuing her degree, she interned with the Family Court for Judge Susan McClure, and absolutely loved the work. Bowman later accepted the position of deputy clerk in the Circuit Clerk’s office. During her time as a deputy clerk, she worked in family court, district civil and district criminal. After six years, Bowman decided to step out on faith and run for the office of Hopkins County Circuit Clerk, which in 2018, she won the primary election.
“When I first began to tell people that I was going to run for public office, some well-meaning people advised me not to put my picture on my campaign cards and signs because of my race. I jokingly said to them, ‘Well, if I win, people are going to know at some point that they have an African American Circuit Court Clerk, so we may as well come out the gate with it.’ I proudly put my picture on all of my campaign cards and signs and started my journey to this office.”
According to Bowman, her main goals are to accomplish everything that God put her on this Earth to do. She is a firm believer that we all have a purpose and a destiny. Not one of us is here by accident.
“I lived many years with a care-free attitude and not focused on God or my future, but 30 years ago, all of that changed,” she said. “One Sunday afternoon in 1992, I gave my life to Christ, and He gave mine back to me. It was in reading His Word and attending church at Word of Faith Christian Center that I started to realize that through all my pain and mistakes, the God of the universe loved me and had great plans for me.”
Although it is true that being African American comes with a lot of challenges, Bowman says that she is so proud of her race.
“It frustrates me when I hear people say, ‘I can’t help it that I’m Black’. If I could help it and change it, I wouldn’t. God made me Black and I’m comfortable, content and in love with my dark skin. I try my best to attend the special services honoring African Americans during the month of February. I intentionally try to read more about our rich history, so I can further educate by grandchildren about it. I am sometimes asked to speak about my journey as an African American and I don’t hesitate to do it. I love learning about and celebrating different cultures, and although I celebrate my heritage everyday, February is the special time designated to glory in mine.”
Some of Bowman’s future goals are to continue serving the wonderful people in Hopkins County as Circuit Court Clerk. She is also taking steps to becoming a national motivational speaker. She shares that she has always had a dream of starting a multi-purpose youth center in Hopkins County.
“Life is not always fair, but you can’t let anyone or anything keep you from succeeding. My motto is, ‘Life owes you nothing, but you owe yourself everything’,” Bowman said.
Some of Bowman’s accolades:
• First elected African American Circuit Court Clerk in Kentucky. Clark County’s Martha Miller became the commonwealth’s first African American Circuit Court Clerk by appointment just 10 months earlier.
• First African American to win a county-wide seat in Hopkins County.
• In 2009, Bowman became the founder and executive director of her nonprofit organization, called “Plans 4U Youth Foundation,” and its mission is to teach youth in the community about abstinence and making healthy life choices. This organization is still active today.
• In 2017, Bowman was awarded the Whitney M. Young Community Improvement Award by the Carter G. Woodson Academy in Lexington.
• In 2018, Bowman was ordained a Minister of the Gospel in 2018 by pastors, Marvin and Marsha Hightower.
• In 2019, Bowman was the first recipient of the Harriet Tubman Icon Award; presented by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County.
• In 2022, Bowman was inducted into the Hopkins County Hall of Fame by the Young Professional of Hopkins County.
“I would like to say to all people, this life is short, and we only get one shot at it. Don’t stop dreaming and don’t stop having faith in God or yourself. Don’t ask yourself, ‘What if I fail?’ Ask yourself, ‘What if I succeed?’ You’ll never know until you try.”
