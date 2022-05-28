Get ship shape, folks, for this long Memorial Day weekend launching today is the unofficial start of the summer boating season.
The first of three warm season holiday weekends, Memorial Day is year’s the first summery period that sends throngs of recreational boaters to public waters. Hereabouts, that means substantial boat traffic even on the vast waters of canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
Anywhere you can float a boat is apt to get some recreational usage over the Memorial Day stretch. Here in the big rivers region, that includes all kinds of waters, large and small, but nothing gets the attention of the leisure armada like the Kentucky-Barkley reservoirs combined.
Safety officials and law enforcement agencies especially are hoping the good-time mariners on our waters cast off with caution and navigate without a hitch.
Higher traffic on the lakes and the celebratory nature of the holiday weekend can mean elevated risks of accidents, and recreational boaters who aren’t on top of their game could be taking chances with themselves, their own passengers and the crews of other vessels.
Water cops, the officers of multiple agencies that patrol our lakes and rivers, will have extra presence on the big sister impoundments this weekend.
Among top concerns for which they will monitor are boaters maintaining required safety equipment and safe boat operation, avoiding such overloading and excess speed in crowded areas or no-wake zones.
A usual holiday enforcement concern is the possibility of boater sobriety gone astray. Water cops will keep sharp eyes out for boat operators who might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As counterparts patrol highways, enforcement officers on the lakes share concerns for impaired boaters and look to reduce the hazards that can come from snockered skippers at the controls.
Those boaters inclined to overindulge should remember that there are potential charges of “boating under the influence” that are just as serious a DUI charges for terrestrial drivers.
Along with sobriety, the most important element that officers would like to see on boaters is the personal flotation device, the life jacket. Safety officials show that the diligent use of life jackets is the best thing recreational boaters do to safeguard themselves on the water.
An emphatic majority of fatalities in boating accidents are the result of drownings, and by far those drownings are linked to those who are not wearing life jackets.
Kentucky law requires that there be a life jacket on board a boat for every passenger. Only persons younger than the age of 12 are required to wear a life jacket when a boat is underway. Enforcement officers make a point of checking for these compliance points.
However, officials highly encourage all boaters and passengers to wear those life jackets. Waiting until an accident occurs can often eliminate the opportunity to find and don a flotation device. One might suppose that many people who have died of drowning in boating accidents very well had life jackets in storage compartments when they unexpectedly entered the water.
National Safe Boating Week just ended Friday, timed as a precursor to the holiday weekend. The message of this year’s boating safety observation was “Wear It!” a reference to the best location for your life jacket when you are aboard a boat: secured around your upper torso.
If one should ever be suddenly, unexpectedly dashed into the water, it would come as a great comfort to stay afloat, even if unconscious, and be able to breathe air.
• • •
Anybody who might want to take a swipe at fishing in Kentucky waters but has been turned away by the expense of a fishing license has opportunities coming next week.
The first weekend in June — Saturday and Sunday of June 4-5 this year — is designated as Free Fishing Days in Kentucky. The “free” part is that the licensing normally required to fish is exempted for those two special days.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources offers the two license-exempted days as a chance for those who might be put off by the license cost to sample fishing opportunities without having to buy the customary authorization. The thinking is that angling samplers can experience some of the sport and find that what they have been missing is well worth the cost of
a license.
Other fishing regulations, including size and creel limits are unchanged during Free Fishing Days. Likewise, the license exemption during the two designated days does not offer access to private land/waters. Anglers still need permission to fish at private ponds, etc., although licenses are not needed over that weekend.
Free Fishing Days license-free opportunities are offered both for Kentuckians and non-residents.
• • •
Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season continues this weekend and beyond. The four-week spring season opened last Saturday, May 21, and continues through June 17. A bonus of sorts to the traditional Aug. 20-Feb. 28 “fall” season, the spring hunting period is offered under the same regulations as the conventional season. That includes a daily limit of six squirrels.
Also under way is the annual Kentucky season for taking bullfrogs. This season for taking the long-legged pond hoppers by hunting, by pole and line, or just by hand-grabbing came in May 20 and runs through Oct. 31.
