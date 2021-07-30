Families and young children embraced the sunshine and sweltering temperatures Thursday to enjoy a midday, free block party put on by Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, a nonprofit located on the corner of Jefferson and North 11th streets that provides resources and support to parents and families in need.
Nicole Farley, executive director of Hope Unlimited, said the organization hosted the block party as a way to connect with the community.
“We’re here to show our neighbors that we love them,” Farley said.
Children and their families went around from tent to tent. They played carnival games, made crafts, went down an inflatable slide, and got goodies like balloon animals and cotton candy.
The Paducah Fire Department was also on hand and brought along a fire truck for kids to check out and take a seat in.
The McCracken County Public Library also sent out its “Brary Bus” for families to check out books and other materials available on the bus.
Ray Musgrave, who helped out with St. Paul Lutheran Church’s bag toss and bat spin activity booth, said it was a good opportunity to connect with folks of all ages.
“We’re here to help Hope Unlimited and to spread the gospel,” Musgrave said.
Nine churches partnered with Hope Unlimited to help provide some of the games and goodies to give away to the kids.
In addition to all the free activities, attendees also got free food, drinks, ice cream and ice pops, and listened to a band play Christian music.
Farley said it was good for the organization to be able to give back to the community, including people who have not visited Hope Unlimited before, without expecting anything in return.
