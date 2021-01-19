In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several organizations — including Project Pomona, Family Service Society, HEART USA, Maiden Alley Cinema, Dippin’ Dots and the Paducah-McCracken County Democrats — teamed up to feed and care for Paducah families by giving out groceries, self care supplies and other things Monday at Morgan Elementary School.
Project Pomona founder Bryant Hileman estimates that as much as $8,000 worth of groceries were distributed to local households. Volunteer leaders estimated that enough food for more than 200 families were distributed throughout the morning and early afternoon.
