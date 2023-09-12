The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced they’re launching a special inspection at the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis, Illinois after it experienced a recent uranium hexaflouride leak. It’s the second special inspection regarding UF6 incidents they’re conducting at the plant since it resumed operations in 2023, with two leaks having occurred in June.
According to an NRC news release, a chemical alarm alerted Honeywell plant staff to a UF6 leak at 8:06 a.m. on Sept. 2. Control room operators reportedly notified plant management, and the facility activated its local emergency response.
Honeywell officials reportedly said the UF6 leak took place at a cylinder evacuation pump that clears containers after filling operations. They said no one at the facility was injured and no material was released beyond the plant site.
“Though no workers were impacted and there was no offsite release, any event involving uranium hexafluoride is potentially serious and warrants rigorous evaluation,” said NRC Region II Administrator Laura Dudes in a statement included in the release.
The NRC said the special inspection will examine the sequence of events and equipment conditions leading up to the leak and confirm that plant staff and emergency teams adhered to safety protocols.
The NRC inspectors will also review any corrective actions the company has taken or plans to take. Inspectors from the NRC are expected to spend several days at the facility before continuing their in-office review of the findings.
According to the release, the inspection team will document its findings and conclusions in a public report to be issued within 45 days of completing the inspection.
