The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced they’re launching a special inspection at the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis after it experienced a uranium hexaflouride leak on Sept. 2. It’s the second special inspection this year, with two leaks having occurred in June.

The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced they’re launching a special inspection at the Honeywell uranium conversion facility in Metropolis, Illinois after it experienced a recent uranium hexaflouride leak. It’s the second special inspection regarding UF6 incidents they’re conducting at the plant since it resumed operations in 2023, with two leaks having occurred in June.

According to an NRC news release, a chemical alarm alerted Honeywell plant staff to a UF6 leak at 8:06 a.m. on Sept. 2. Control room operators reportedly notified plant management, and the facility activated its local emergency response.

