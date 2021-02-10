Even though Tuesday’s announced restarting of operations at Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility won’t happen until 2023, local officials welcome the news which includes hiring 160 full-time employees by the end of next year.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company released a brief media statement after informing its employees and local officials.
“As the only domestic uranium conversion facility, Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility has been an important national strategic asset, well-positioned to satisfy the UF6 demand both in the U.S. and abroad,” according to the company.
The facility converts uranium ore into uranium hexafluoride (UF6) for use in the production of enriched uranium to fuel nuclear power plants.
Honeywell said it will begin preparations for the restart this year, and hire 160 employees as well as contractors by the end of 2022. The plant opened in 1958.
“We’re proud to bring these jobs back to the Metropolis community to meet the needs of our customers,” the company said.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel. “Even if it doesn’t happen until ‘23, when we’ve gone through the year of COVID, anything (like light) at the end of the tunnel looks better.”
The mayor admitted the announcement was not a complete surprise.
“We’ve had a hunch, an inkling, whatever you want to call it for the last month, with different things happening out there. It’s hard to keep a secret in a small community where you’ve got local people working,” he said.
Even though the plant’s been idle since early 2018, “There’s still some people working out there (maintenance) and when habits change and stuff like that ... they know there’s something going on.”
Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, whose 118th District includes Massac County, was equally excited about the news.
“We’re definitely thrilled to hear that there will be 160 new jobs returning to the plant,” he said.
“It will be a great boost to our local economy. It’s just really encouraging news, given the current economic times.”
With Vistra Energy’s announcement of its plans regarding the retirement of the Joppa coal-powered plant by 2025 or sooner, “It will be important that we have another large employer in our area to help make up for some of those job losses,” Windhorst said.
Honeywell received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in late March 2020 for a 40-year license renewal to restart its operations “when market conditions improve to operate sustainably.”
With the license renewal, the NRC prepared a safety evaluation report that Honeywell “can continue to operate the facility without endangering the health and safety of the public and will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment for the duration of the license.”
McDaniel is also excited about the economic opportunity the restart presents for the area’s workforce.
“It will still be a union facility, so there’s going to be union and company (jobs) and there will be a certain amount of contract labor,” he said.
“I would like to see them, personally, to either call back some of the experienced folks that’s worked there for years, or if they do rehire new employees, at least give the top consideration to good, qualified, local people.
“Local, to me, is any place within driving distance whether it be Paducah, Kentucky or Metropolis, Illinois. We’re all in this together,” he said.
“Any time a new plant opens in Paducah, or McCracken County, Graves County, or within driving distance, at least people in Metropolis and Massac County have an opportunity for those jobs, and that’s the way I feel about these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.