PRINCETON — Curtis Trimble may no longer live in Caldwell County, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still feeling the influence of his roots.
“In times of isolation, you revert back to (being) in search of a sense of comfort, a sense of identity,” said Trimble, “and I believe, despite all of the running around I’ve done and the ensuing 30 years, give or take, that Caldwell County and Princeton still very much fulfill those desires for me.”
It was that isolation, and a series of job changes and moves thanks to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, that led Trimble to finally try his hand at writing a book.
“It is something I wanted to do since college,” Trimble said of writing a book of his own. “I finally just buckled down, if you will, and those various factors came into play and (I) started going and somehow managed to keep going.”
He said that anyone familiar with the Princeton and surrounding Caldwell County area will be able to recognize the strong influence they had on his novel, not only from the physical landmarks, but also in the way people treat each other.
“I think just kind of that homey feel, if you will,” explained Trimble, “of people knowing people, and their background, and their parents and all of these associations. I hope that people identify with that.”
He also references several other local communities. Both Paducah and Hopkinsville are mentioned by name in the story, and Trimble shared that the visual memories of the area never really left him.
Trimble’s debut novel, “Touch’s Usual,” follows Sheriff Tanner “Touch” Thomas, as he revisits a shooting death in his small town of Cooper that has haunted him for decades. In the investigation, he discovers links to a long-running drug ring in the town tied to the Dixie Mafia, and must partner with the FBI to bust the drug ring. Sheriff Thomas must combine his affection for his town with his heroic abilities to take down the drug ring and hopefully solve the longest-running cold case.
Trimble grew up in the Farmersville area, and credits the story to experiences he had as a teenager there.
“The kernel of this story, this concept of a mysterious shooting around which kind of unfolded the story, dates back to when I was probably 13 or 14 and sort of a fly on the wall,” he explained. “And that stuck with me for quite some time, those personal things like, ‘How in the world did that happen, did they ever discover why it happened?’ ” Trimble thought this would make a good thesis around which to build a mystery.
The book isn’t based on one specific incident, but rather an amalgamation of people and experiences Trimble encountered throughout his life. His characters are made up of various people that he’s met, not only in Caldwell County, but in his other travels. While his experience with law enforcement has been brief, he said he “found them to be thoughtful and objective and unbiased in their treatment of me. And I tried to portray that in the novel in the way they went about doing their business.”
“Hopefully that comes out,” Trimble continued, “not just from a law enforcement standpoint, but with the other members of the community that I place in the story.” He also hopes that the way that people treat each other comes out in the story, the general pleasantness of others, which he calls a “kind of quintessential southern-type approach.”
Trimble shared that even though he no longer lives there, Princeton remains a very visual place for him, which he attributes to having so many formative experiences there. In fact, “Touch” Thomas’ nickname is football-related, him being the former star athlete of the town, and Trimble was drawing on his own experiences playing football at Caldwell County High School.
Trimble also grew up with media influences such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” and sought to emulate the kinder, gentler rural America the show portrays in his depiction of the South. He knows that this isn’t the perspective many who don’t understand the culture have, and even struggled with ensuring believability in his writing.
“I’ve got a couple of scenes in particular that I thought would lead people to kind of scratch their heads and wonder if this is actually a viable scenario or not,” Trimble said. He explained that his main character, Thomas, gives the antagonist a pass after an episode of violence because he thinks that he has the potential to be a better man if he can just get out of his own way.
“I struggled with ‘Is this actually doable in this day and age?’ ” Trimble explained, “and I think it is. I think you maybe witness it every once in a while. You see somebody speed by or not use their turning signal, and these are smaller instances of violations than an episode of violence, but I think frequently law enforcement is put in a position of having to use discretion.”
Trimble continued to explain that he had to walk the line between believability and creating tension in his story. Again, his experiences and influences combined to create a member of law enforcement who is more concerned with a person as a whole and the potential they possess, which he feels is representative of the culture.
“I hope first and foremost that they (the readers) would come away with the thought that they can identify with a number of different people from a number of different backgrounds, a number of different life situations, and still focus on trying to get the right thing done,” Trimble said. “Even if it looks like it is going to be difficult, if it looks like it is going to be an unlikely outcome, but to keep struggling and working toward the right thing.”
Trimble and his family return to Caldwell County at least once a year, and more if they’re able. His parents lived here until they retired, and his brother is a nurse at the local hospital. His sister-in-law taught in the Caldwell County school system for 20 years. The local area continues to be an important and relevant part of Trimble’s life, and he hopes that readers see it as a reflection of “generally good people doing good things.”
Today, Trimble resides with his family in Birmingham, Michigan, where he oversees an investment management subsidiary for a private equity firm.
He does have a second book completed and has started on a third, but is waiting to see the response to his debut novel before proceeding. “Touch’s Usual” can be purchased via Amazon, and Barnes and Noble, and also through the publisher’s website at archwaypublishing.com.
