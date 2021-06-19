METROPOLIS, Ill. -- In another sign things are returning to normal, the Metropolis City Council approved a street closure request for the Fourth of July weekend.
The council, which earlier this week with all present, approved the closure of Second and Ferry streets for the Hometown Celebration that will be provided by Harrah’s on Friday, July 2. The celebration will include several activities from 7-9 p.m. with fireworks around 9:15 p.m.
Alderman Chad Lewis abstained from the vote.
A second sign of normalcy was the approval of a request from the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau for $100,000 from the hotel/motel tax account to go toward funding of the Superman Celebration on July 30 through Aug. 1, and the Archery Shooters Association Mathews Pro-Am Championship on June 24-27 at Mermet Lake.
In other business, the council:
• Adopted an ordinance amending “Title III, Administration, Chapter 31 City Officers and Employees Section 31.005 Residence Requirements” of the Code of Metropolis. The ordinance negates the residency limitations placed on the hiring of non-bargaining employees. Mayor Don Canada said the previous ordinance “limits us when we have a job opening if we don’t have anyone who’s qualified and we can’t go outside the city limits to bring somebody in.” Under the newly adopted ordinance, anyone who lives in the state can apply and be hired for a city non-bargaining position. “We still want to go local if we can, but if we don’t have anybody, we need to be able to step outside the city limits,” Canada said.
• Approved awarding the installation of the UV disinfection system at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in the amount of $738,935.
• Approved the purchase of real estate located at 505 W. Third St. from the Massac Tax Agent in the amount of $818. Corporate counsel Rick Abell noted the city should receive the deed in the fall and then proceed with demolition.
• Adopted an ordinance approving an extension and modification agreement to the collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.
• Adopted an ordinance approving an extension and modification agreement to the collective bargaining agreement with the Metropolis Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 3367.
• Approved payment in a sum not to exceed $8500 to extend bids on the filter rehab project at the Water Filtration Plant.
• Adapted an ordinance enacting and adopting the supplement to the Code of Ordinances for the city.
• Acknowledged Harold Rogers for his 20 years of service to the city. He will be retiring from the Public Works Department on June 25.
• Was informed by Canada that State Sen. Dale Fowler will be at Fort Massac State Park at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, to make an announcement concerning the Friends of Fort Massac’s Massac Village project.
• And, was informed by Canada that plans are being put in place to open the city’s public restrooms on West Seventh Street within the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.