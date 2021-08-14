BENTON — Marshall County has reached an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority allowing the sheriff’s office to legally enforce no camping or homesteading laws at Sledd Creek.
The announcement came just two days after the fiscal court voted to seek a management license for the property to do just that.
Parks Director Britney Hargrove and deputies have already informed those camping and homesteading on the 25-acre property that they have to vacate the premises “effective immediately.”
Hargrove said she had been working toward this goal for several months and that nearby residents were ready for Sledd Creek to get cleaned up.
“They were just really excited for this change for the area to become something they can utilize again,” Hargrove said on Thursday.
The property wasn’t always like that. Sheriff Eddie McGuire said his agency didn’t receive many calls to the area before the road to it was paved. Since then, however, call volume increased significantly as the area became a hot bed for the “criminal element,” particularly drug use.
He had also informed the court on Tuesday that people were “living” in tents, RVs or cars.
On Thursday, he told the Tribune-Courier of an instance where several county and TVA officials were touring the property when McGuire saw a man sitting in a vehicle completely naked and heavily intoxicated, which he cited as a prime example of how the “atmosphere” there is ill-suited for the public.
“And that’s the thing we’re trying to curtail. We want to make it comfortable for the people who want to use the boat ramp in the area for what it’s intended for,” he said.
The sheriff’s office did not have legal authority to make homesteaders leave until Thursday.
Hargrove stated with this new agreement with TVA in place, the court no longer needs to pursue a management license for the property, and can instead pursue a standard license.
