The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, a nearly $6,000 increase from the 2021 and 2022 homestead exemptions.

McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Bill Dunn said the new homestead exemption would save qualifying Paducah city property owners about $691 on their real property tax bills while McCracken County property owners will save about $460. Those who qualify for the homestead exemption whose property is valued at less than $46,350 will not receive a city or county tax bill, Dunn said in a press release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In