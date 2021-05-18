Inspired by the tragic events of 9/11, Homes for Heroes was started in Minneapolis at the beginning of 2002. In 2009 it grew to become a national organization that has since helped over 27,000 heroes and given back over $43 million.
Homes for Heroes’ mission is to provide extraordinary savings to heroes who provide extraordinary services to our nation and its communities every day. Heroes include firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves and veterans), health care professionals and teachers.
Homes for Heroes is comprised of affiliate real estate and mortgage specialists across the country along with local and national businesses committed to providing Hero Rewards savings, which are easy ways for heroes to save significant money on a home. When working with Homes for Heroes real estate and mortgage specialists specifically, heroes are able to receive significant savings when they buy, sell or refinance a home. Hero Rewards is a way to say “Thank You.”
“We’re committed to giving back, serving and saying thank you to our local community heroes because they do so much to make our great community what it is today. They tirelessly serve and sacrifice for us, so we feel it’s the right thing to do, and we’re excited to be able to give back and say thank you,” says Crystal Jeter, the only local Homes for Heroes real estate broker in western Kentucky.
Jeter is owner of The Jeter Group, a private real estate firm based in Calvert City. She is also certified in military relocation services and works with Veterans United. Her entire team of six agents are agent affiliates with Homes For Heroes.
