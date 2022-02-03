The Hope and Homes for Kentucky foundation broke ground Friday on the first home to be rebuilt in Mayfield after the Dec. 10 tornado.
“It’s an honor today to welcome everyone here to the first of many new home sites for the Homes and Hope project,” said Heather Nesler, co-chairwoman of Homes and Hope for Kentucky.
Bill and Barbara Patterson have lived on Sixth Street for 37 years, but their family home was one of the many destroyed in Mayfield. Homes and Hope for Kentucky is assisting in the long-term disaster recovery of Mayfield and Graves County. This project includes repair and clean up for damaged homes. The mission is to rebuild homes and give families new hope in our community.
“Our partnership would not have been possible if it weren’t for Mennonite Disaster Services,” Nesler said. “They were here just four days after the storm.”
Along with MDS, retired FDNY Battalion Chief Jack Home from Tunnels to Towers spoke, announcing they would donate $250,000.
Gov. Andy Beshear then addressed the crowd.
“Folks — we have seen destruction, and debris. How good does it feel to see rebuilding? You deserve to see this hopeful day,” Beshear said. “We have seen so many days since, filled with hope and filled with love. There has been such an outpouring of love and support to you all, but you know what they have all seen? They have seen strength. Mayfield does not break.”
“We all hopped on a zoom meeting, along with a few physical meetings. We got a local group together quickly with the presentence of our founder,” Nesler said in a later interview. “Mennonite Disaster Services was in town for maybe an hour before they said we’ve seen what we needed to see, let’s go get our people and help.”
Homes and Hope for Kentucky was quickly formed, combining community forces to help rebuild Mayfield alongside MDS. The current board for Hope and Homes for Kentucky is David Crabtree, Diane Crabtree, Heather Nesler, Joseph Orr, Tyler Goodman, Derrick Parrott, Linda Cecil, Steven Elder, and Lorena Godinez.
Homes and Hope works directly with MDS, which was founded in 1952
“As you come over the hill, you’re just not ready to see that. Short of combat, I’ve never seen anything like that. It grabbed my heart. When you talk to these people, each one has a different story,” Orr said. “To me, it’s overwhelming to see the willingness of the people in the city wanting to help and to do whatever it takes to move forward. I think Mayfield definitely reflects that they are strong.”
“All the donations to MDS goes to the materials used for rebuilding. Everything else is free and volunteer work,” he added. “We hope to start pouring concrete for the foundation of the first two homes around Feb. 14, weather depending.”
Along with donations to MDS, the option to donate directly to Homes and Hopes for Kentucky is also an option.
“Mayfield Community Foundation was the first donation outside of our founder, David Crabtree. David and his wife donated $100,000 and The Mayfield Community Foundation also donated $100,000 very early on. Since then, Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund has sponsored a house,” Nesler said. “Several others have donated — private donations from other businesses, Signett Credit Union, banks — now we are seeing large donors, but we’re going to need that. This is going to take a while.”
Nelser noted Homes and Hope needs help in construction management, case management and accounting.
“Those are areas we need support as we’ve grown,” Nesler said.” Most of us work full time, so it’s difficult for us to always be there to answer the phone and messages as much as we’re being contacted.”
For more information regarding applying for assistance or donating to Homes and Hope for Kentucky, go to https://homesandhopeforky.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.