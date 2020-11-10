Virtual learning in local school districts has created another obstacle for homeless students.
For one Paducah Tilghman senior, who lives at the Deluxe Inn, not having a stable home and doing virtual learning has been tough.
“It can sometimes be depressing because I don’t have a room to just go and isolate myself in,” the student said. “ I’m just out in the open.”
Heather Anderson, the Paducah Public School’s “McKinney-Vento Liason” works with the district’s 80 homeless students. Anderson gives them school supplies, toiletries, clothes and now Wi-Fi jetpacks to help with virtual learning.
“Their grades were already affected because homelessness is a trauma and that’s a lot for a young person to deal with,” Anderson said in a Monday interview during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month. “The challenge is to provide excellent support for these students.
“Because we’re not able to see folks in person and discuss at length with them their living situation it’s more difficult to identify.”
Anderson is in the process of collecting store gift cards to help homeless students during the holiday season.
Anyone wishing to donate to the cause can call the school board office and ask for Heather Anderson. She can also be reached via email at heather.anderson@paducah.kyschools.us.
While resources like free meals, Wi-Fi access and school supplies are available, students said having a stable home is not something to take for granted.
“Be more grateful if I did have my own space and I feel like people who do have their own space,” the student said. “They should really take advantage of that. Because on my behalf, I feel like I kinda took a lot of stuff for granted when I shouldn’t of.”
