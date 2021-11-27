Homecoming: When 'Chief Paduke' returned to Paducah

One of the many murals on display on Paducah’s floodwall shows a scrapbook page with newspaper clippings and three photos featuring people dressed as Native Americans. This mural, by Herb Roe of Robert Dafford Murals, depicts what was at the time one of the largest events to take place in Paducah: the 1913 Homecoming Festival.
The event took place over a span of four days in May of 1913. It ended up attracting thousands of visitors to town, especially those who had once lived in Paducah and wanted to see how the city had changed since they left. The homecoming parade, which newspapers at the time said was the first of its kind in Paducah, centered around the “return” of a mythic figure to the city: Chief Paduke.
Local legend states the city was named after Chief Paduke. The legend is prevalent in the newspapers published at the time as well as historical markers that are still around the city today. This claim has been questioned in recent years, and a letter from William Clark, the founder of Paducah, to his son in 1827 indicates the town was named after a Native American tribe, the Padouca, that Clark had heard of while traveling on his expedition out west.
Nonetheless, the city attracted many visitors and former residents of Paducah to join in the multi-day festivities. Nearly 15,000 people were downtown on the night of “Chief Paduke and his tribe’s return” to the city, according to newspaper records from the time. Chief Paduke’s return to the city after 100 years of exploring western lands, as the event was advertised, was the homecoming event’s main attraction.
The festivities and parades were months in the making, with committees gathering at least bi-weekly for about five months leading up to the event. With planning underway, not even a flood in the Ohio River Valley, including Paducah, in late March of 1913, would stop the festivities. In fact, Ben Weille, chairman of the homecoming committee, told the Sun-Democrat the festivities would be held on an even bigger scale to help local merchants recover financially.
The Sun-Democrat reported that on the first day of the parade on May 20, 1913, nearly 15,000 people had shown up to witness the portrayal of the return of Chief Paduke to the lands it was said he hunted on before traveling west.
“Chief Paduke,” adorned with face paint and a feather headdress, and his white steed arrived into town on May 20, 1913 via the G.W. Robertson ferryboat. Nearly 50 people dressed as Native Americans and “Indian Princesses” filled up five parade floats that traveled down Broadway, according to Sun-Democrat records. Chief Paduke led the parade floats on horseback.
The mayor of Paducah at the time, Thomas Hazelip, awarded “Chief Paduke” a key to the city at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Streets, according to Sun-Democrat publications. The intersection was once home to the Chief Paduke statue that now resides on Jefferson Street, according to archival records from The Paducah Weekly Sun.
Up until the night “Chief Paduke” arrived in town, his identity was meant to be kept a secret from the public, according to Sun-Democrat archives. Multiple news outlets circulated a rumor the legendary chief had bathed in the mythical fountain of youth after a hundred years of traveling, thus explaining why he was returning to Paducah as a young man and not as a centenarian.
When “Chief Paduke” was awarded the key to the city, the crowd learned that a young local attorney named James G. Wheeler was portraying the legendary chief.
Wheeler, as Chief Paduke, even gave a speech to the crowd about the tribe’s supposed exploration the past 100 years. In the speech, which the Sun-Democrat ran a transcript of in the next day’s paper, Wheeler spoke about the tribe’s supposed journeys through America trying to find a spot that would compare to Paducah, but was eventually overtaken by a feeling of homesickness.
“Your old chief has come after a hundred years of absence to the city which he is proud to think of as his namesake,” Wheeler told the crowd.
While the arrival of Chief Paduke and his tribe was the biggest attraction, the homecoming festival also featured events like a hydro-aeroplane display, concerts, fireworks, and more parades.
Between 50 and 60 railroad industry and government officials visited Paducah during the homecoming festivities. The Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois, mayors used the opportunity to pitch the idea of a railroad bridge that would connect the two cities, according to Sun-Democrat records. That bridge would ultimately start construction the next year, and be completed in 1917.
The St. Louis Dispatch even sent out one of their reporters, Jon Gorse, who was originally from Paducah, to get his perspective on the homecoming festivities.
The final day of festivities featured yet another novelty for many locals and visitors. That day featured a “Motion Picture Parade,” where parade floats and participants, led by Chief Paduke and the Native American-themed floats, would be captured on camera. The homecoming festivities were later created into a short silent film that played in local theaters and in theaters in neighboring states as a way to draw tourists into Paducah.
Wheeler would go on to serve in World War I, earning the rank of major. He practiced law in Paducah for nearly 70 years and was a member of the local American Legion chapter. Wheeler died in 1981 at the age of 91. One of his daughters, Bertha Wheeler Wenzel, later submitted photos she had from the homecoming festival to the Floodwall Murals Advisory Board. Wenzel, her husband Bob, her sister Jane W. Myre Rutter and JR Rutter, sponsored the mural that is on display on Paducah’s floodwall.
“We thought that the event was an important part of Paducah history. It was the first festival Paducah ever had,” Wenzel told The Sun when the mural was near completion in 2006.
Wheeler’s granddaughter, Juliana Harrison, told The Sun that Wheeler would go on to marry one of the “Indian princess’s maids,” Bertha Ferguson, who also participated in the homecoming festivities.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun. For suggestions on future articles related to the history of Paducah or the Jackson Purchase area, email hsaad@paducahsun.com.
