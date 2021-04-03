Holy days are more open, involve more community than last year

Last year, the most holy times of three locally observed religions took place in April, soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The observances of the Christian holiday of Easter, the Jewish festival of Passover and the Islamic month of Ramadan were altered from the traditional celebrations. Observing those holy days in large groups was discouraged for fear of spreading the coronavirus.
A year later, things are starting to be more open with the help of COVID-19 vaccines and people practicing health guidelines, including masking and keeping socially distanced.
This year, the holy days are again celebrated closely together in late March and April, but just as spring represents rebirth and hope, those celebrations will be more open and the sense of fellowship and community are beginning to be felt again.
In that spirit, a community Easter service will be held from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Sunday at the Paducah Riverfront Wilson Stage. The Easter message and music will be provided by local pastors and worship teams, with a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service.
In case of rain of high river levels, the service will be at Lindsey Funeral Home at 226 N. Fourth St.
COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed at the sunrise service, including social distancing and masks being required.
The change in Easter celebrations from last year to this year are not totally different, but the difference is noticeable.
Heartland Church senior pastor Dax Hughes said his church’s Easter celebration was held online last year.
“We did a virtual communion service,” he said. “I think we had about 18,000 hits on that; we had a lot of people watch that. We usually have about 3,000 gather for our services.”
Hughes said the congregation of the nondenominational church was not happy with the cancelation of in-person services, although the online service was well received.
“We didn’t just do a service,” he said. “It actually was just me. I filmed my family in my house taking communion, and I led (the congregation) through communion virtually. We got a lot of good feedback about that.
“I feel like we tried to use what we had with the virtual and really got creative and made it something that I think has been appealing.”
This year, the church is opening its doors to a socially distanced and masked congregation.
“This year, we’re going to meet in person,” he said. “We’re still going to do social distancing; we’re still asking for masks. We’re still doing our part, but we’re blessed with a large sanctuary, so we’re going to spread out and do the best we can to accommodate for the social distancing. We’ll have an overflow room.”
The Heartland Easter services will be at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Hughes said the church would try to make the Easter celebration “as normal as possible,” despite the shadow of the pandemic still affecting daily life. A table outside the sanctuary is covered with neat lines of masks for congregants to wear with a sign encouraging people to wear them.
“We’ve got several things that we are having to do or not do because of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re taking the pandemic seriously. We’re not putting our guard down.
“…I feel like it’s easier for everybody to kind of go loose now, but everything says (the pandemic) is not over by any means. We’re still trying to distance and ask for masks. Some of that, I think, is keeping some people away because they’re scared of it or they don’t want to do those things, but we’re going to continue to do them until we get the information that says we shouldn’t.”
Hughes said the church will have two Easter services in its sanctuary, which holds 1,800 people.
“We’ve been running about 60 or 70% of our normal capacity,” he said. “That’s what we’re expecting.”
Hughes said Heartland has been having online services and will do so for Easter as well.
He added the church has come up with creative ways to continue traditional ways to celebrate Easter.
“We’re doing an Easter egg hunt, but we’ll do it by car,” he said. “We’re handing out extended poles that hand out baskets so we don’t have to get close to the cars. We’ve got some eggs hidden in the parking lot, so it’s like a drive-through Easter egg hunt.”
Hughes said the church attendance has gone up in recent weeks, up to about 1,000 people.
“We’re still about 60% of what our normal capacity is,” he said. “It’s coming up; it’s starting to increase.”
Hughes said a big part of a traditional Easter is the fellowship of seeing and talking with friends and family
“I kind of feel like a lot of people will use Easter as their target date to come back to churches,” he said. “I can see a lot of people saying, ‘OK, we’ll go on Easter and then try to start coming back again.’ So, I wouldn’t be surprised if our Easter numbers were bigger than we’re anticipating.
“I’ve been hearing people kind of getting that desire back. It feels like (the pandemic) is getting a little better, and then, I’ve heard some people say they would use that special date to get back there (to church).”
Chris Spaeth, the administrative assistant at Concord United Methodist Church, said the church’s celebration last year was also not held in the church.
“It was online,” she said. “(This year,) we have plans for services. The last two weeks, we have had about 100 in the service. We are also (celebrating Easter) online for those who are more vulnerable (to COVID-19).”
Some aspects of the service will still be different than the traditional Easter service.
“We will be social distancing and wearing masks,” Spaeth said. “We will be singing to ourselves, not vocalizing. We will have a recorded choir special.”
Other local places of worship are celebrating holy days this month. The Jewish holiday of Passover began at sundown on March 27 and ends Sunday evening, while the Muslim month of Ramadan begins April 13.
Like Easter, these holidays help to define the faiths that hold them dear.
Easter celebrates the day Jesus rose from the dead.
Passover marks the exodus of the Israelites from bondage in Egypt after God passed over the homes of the Israelites during the final plague on Egypt, the death of the firstborn.
During the holiday, observers do not eat leavened foods or foods with yeast. On the first night of Passover, families gather for a seder, a ceremonial meal to share the historical importance of the origin of the holiday.
The month of Ramadan — the ninth month on the Islamic calendar — marks the time the Quran was revealed to Muhammad by the angel Gabriel. It is a month of fasting during daylight hours, introspection, reflection and community, and begins and ends with a young crescent moon, a day or two after the new moon.
At the end of the month of Ramadan, a three-day festival called Eid al-Fitr (pronounced “eed ahl FIT-ter”) is held to break the fast.
Unlike Easter and Passover, Ramadan can occur at any point of the calendar year over time because it is based on a lunar calendar. Easter and Passover are always celebrated in early spring.
Dr. Laurie Bellew, the religious chair of the Temple Israel congregation in Paducah, said COVID-19 affected the festival-opening seders, which were held in homes instead of shared with other members of the community.
“This year, we did the same, but Rabbi (David) Jaffe led us in virtual service,” she said. “Essentially what he did was lead us through the special prayer book that is used for Passover called the Haggadah (pronounced “hah-GAH-dah”).
“Each family had their own meal at home. The reason we had to do it that way because when the visiting rabbi started with us last August, we were still in the throes of severe COVID. The schedule was already set for the (Jewish) year (which begins with Rosh Hashanah in the fall), and it was already set for virtual.”
Bellew said the plan for next year’s Passover is to have the seder with the rabbi in person — quite a change from the 2020 Passover.
“Last year, we didn’t have a virtual seder — people just had the seder in their home — because it was such a short notice,” Bellew said. “Everything shut down in March, and then, it was Passover, because Passover was earlier last year. There was no time for planning.
“We didn’t have the seder at the synagogue this year; it was a virtual seder. Everybody was in their own home watching the rabbi on Zoom. It was very nice. Last year, we didn’t even have that; we just had our own seders.”
Bellew, who is a psychiatrist, said people are more upbeat this year compared to this time last year.
“People seem more upbeat this year because we see that there’s the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “People are more hopeful — they are more hopeful this time of year because it’s spring, and the spring holiday of Passover is about new life and hopefulness, as it is in the Christian religion, I believe.
“Just being involved with the virtual seder, I could tell that people were more hopeful, had that aspect of feeling more positive, people’s appearance seemed more relieved, and they were just able to enjoy the virtual service.”
