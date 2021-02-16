The Possom Trot-Sharpe Fire Department’s newest apparatus will hold a special place in the hearts of Marshall Countians.
The new fire truck is dedicated to the memories Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, who were killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.
It displays photographs of each of them and their handwritten signatures.
The fire truck was bought in South Dakota and the idea for the memorial came about on the way back to Kentucky.
“Those who went on the trip brought the idea back to the entire department, and we felt this was a good way to honor the memories of Bailey and Preston,” said Trent Hardin, a volunteer firefighter with PTSFD.
The fire department will host a viewing of the fire truck at Sharpe Elementary School, where both Holt and Cope attended elementary school. It is a drive-thru event starting at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
The public is asked to enter the parking lot using the second entrance on Sharpe School Road, circle around the building to view the firetruck, and then exit back onto Sharpe School Road or U.S. Hwy. 68 E.
A private memorial and balloon release for family will be held prior to the public event. The fire department requests the public to respect the privacy of the families and not arrive earlier than 10:30 a.m.
The new truck is a 2020 Kenworth pumper truck that will hold 1,250 gallons of water to use on structure fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.