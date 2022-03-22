Paducah Tilghman High School senior Lily Holm is looking to help and teach other people one day through the field of psychology.
“Specifically, I want to work with survivors of sexual violence and that’s where my heart — or my passion is, so kind of like what Lotus does,” she said, referring to Lotus Children’s Advocacy & Sexual Violence Resource Center, where she’s volunteered.
“I guess, for me, that looks like sitting and talking with people one on one and showing them that I care and teaching them how to work through their PTSD and trauma and everything that comes with that.”
Holm, 17, said she plans on attending the University of Louisville after high school. She wants to major in psychology, before eventually going on to earn a doctorate in the subject.
“What’s cool about getting your doctorate in psychology is that ... you’re really flexible in what you can do, so I could go teach at a university,” she explained.
“I could open my own practice. I can work for a nonprofit, and what I really want to do is maybe a mix of all of those, but I really want to work with nonprofits like Lotus here in Paducah or Merryman House (Domestic Crisis Center).”
Holm, daughter of Kris and Sarah Holm of Paducah, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
At Paducah Tilghman, Holm has earned a weighted cumulative GPA above 4.37. She’s also an AP Scholar and attended the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program last summer at Bellarmine University. Through school, Holm has been part of the girls varsity soccer team, National Honor Society, Pep Club and sustainability club. She’s in yearbook, writes for “The Tilghman Bell” school newspaper and likes painting.
“I actually kind of got a late start on soccer, but it quickly turned into something that I was really passionate about and really loved it,” she said.
Holm said she likes the “family” that came with soccer, noting the bond with her teammates, and soccer sparked an interest in fitness for her. On memories, she singled out a special moment that happened at a practice.
“There was this one practice this summer when it was so hot for like three weeks straight. There had been no rain, and so, one evening in practice, like right before our first game, it finally rained on us while we were practicing and it ... just settled all the nerves for the season,” Holm recalled.
“Everybody was laughing and having a good time, and all the tension that was there — like from all the heat and exhaustion — was just dissolved and everybody was just enjoying playing the game and having a great time.”
With graduation getting closer, Holm shared that she’s “soaking up” all the time she has with her friends.
“It’s definitely bittersweet and I would say that I’m more nervous than I am excited, but I know that once I get up to Louisville, I’m going to be fine, and I’m going to have fun and I’m going to be excited again,” she added.
