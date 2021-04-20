Holly Nursery offering free tree give away for Earth Week, sesquicentennial

Calvert City has partnered with Holly Nursery to give away free trees to Calvert City residents and business owners.
The 150 Tree Giveaway is scheduled for this week, Earth Week, at Holly Nursery. Two species of trees are being offered. Residents can select between a Nuttall Red Oak or a Silky Dogwood.
Pick up hours at Holly Nursery will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
This event is one of 150 events planned for Calvert City’s sesquicentennial year. Residents are asked to plant a tree and help the community reach its goal of planting 150 trees in Calvert City by 2022. This event reflects the city’s partnership with its residents and businesses to beautify neighborhoods.
For more information, call City Hall at 270-395-7138 or email info@calvertcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.