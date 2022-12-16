Perhaps it is due to the holiday English song, “The Holly and the Ivy” that both holly and ivy have become traditional holiday decorations. As a tree or a shrub holly(Ilex) is a most attractive plant year-round, but particularly in the winter when ladened with berries. Which is why hollies are so popular.

English holly (I. aquifolium) is the species most associated with the holiday decorations for its glistening bright red berries backed by dark glossy green but spiny foliage.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com

