Perhaps it is due to the holiday English song, “The Holly and the Ivy” that both holly and ivy have become traditional holiday decorations. As a tree or a shrub holly(Ilex) is a most attractive plant year-round, but particularly in the winter when ladened with berries. Which is why hollies are so popular.
English holly (I. aquifolium) is the species most associated with the holiday decorations for its glistening bright red berries backed by dark glossy green but spiny foliage.
Chinese (I. cornuta) foliage generally is more smooth rectangular foliage with only three spines at the tip. ‘Burford’ has only one spine. Both are more attractive as landscape plants.
Holly is considered by many gardeners as the most valuable of our broad-leaved specimens according to R. William Thomas, Chanticleer Gardens Executive Director.
In addition to holly’s holiday decorative and landscape attributes, it is capable of changing the shape of the leaf as a defensive mechanism from spiny to smooth. All plants can change due to variations in the environment such as flower size or quantity. Researchers noticed that some hollies had both spiny and smooth foliage on the same tree while the same variety in a different location had only one type of leaf. They found that the typical smooth leaves were above the level of spiny leaves that deer and cows tried to graze on. The spiny lower leaves deterred the deer which the upper leaves were typical of that variety.
When aphids attack, hard cuticle holly leaves curl preventing aphids from feeding on them.
The research showed that spiny holly leaves DNA contains less methanol than smooth leaves. When attacked, new leaves were able to trigger a decrease without altering the DNA, and reverse the change when not needed.
To paraphrase, holly is not just a pretty tree or shrub. It deserves to be the center of attention during the holidays. Holly does share this ability with ivy, to alter its chemistry when threatened.
Garden – Roses may be cut back when all of the rose hips have been eaten by the birds.
Check on tender bulbs stored for the winter, monthly until time to plant. Toss any that give when squeezed or hard. Separate bulbs that are touching each other.
Houseplant – Discourage pets from nibbling on houseplant foliage by lightly sprinkling cayenne on it. Mist mistletoe to keep fresh and immediately dispose of dropped berries as they are poisonous. Misting plants every couple of days increases humidity around the plants and removes dust and dirt from leaves. Let kalanchoe dry out between watering and provide only a half-day of sun. Keep other holiday plants slightly moist and out of cold drafts and heat sources. Pinch spent blooms from Christmas cactus, and fertilize it until blooming ceases.
Trees and shrubs – Prepare the planting hole for your live Christmas tree. After 7-10 days in the house, remove all decorations including tinsel, move it to an unheated garage or storage building to acclimate. Keep the tree misted and the root ball damp. Spray with an anti-desiccant to retain moisture, plant within three days, and the day before planting water the hole. Keep watered throughout the winter
Vegetables – Clean the garden of spent plants. Turn the soil for easier tilling in the spring. Remove dropped leaves of indoor herbs soil and fertilize with liquid 10-10-10. Mix with tap water drawn the day before. Do not use chemically softened or distilled water. Keep indoor herb planting free of dropped leaves and fertilize with 10-10-10 once a month.
New for 2023 – Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year is Magenta, a pinkish red, that is reflected in many of the year’s flower introductions.
Rudbeckia fulgida ‘American Gold Rush’ has been named an All-American Selection award winner and Perennial Plant Assoc.’s Perennial Plant of the Year. Sources: Blue Stone Perennials, Eden Bros., Park Seed.
