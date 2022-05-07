Although her name is on the primary election ballot, Republican candidate for Kentucky District 2 State Representative, Kimberly Holloway will not be eligible for votes after being disqualified from the race.
She said she will run as a write-in candidate in the General Election this November against current incumbent State Rep. Richard Heath.
District 2 for the Kentucky House consists of all of Graves County and a portion of southern McCracken County.
The disqualification came after a civil suit was filed against Holloway by Teresa Crisler, of McCracken County, alleging one of the two signatures on Holloway’s paperwork filed with the Secretary of State’s office was that of a registered Democrat.
State law requires two notarized signatures from someone of the same party affiliation residing in the same district.
Holloway says it was an honest error.
“My stepdaughter was the one who had signed my papers. We did not know she was a registered as a Democrat. She registered when she was young and because she votes as a Republican, she considered herself to be a Republican,” she said.
“There was no ill intent, malice, or fraud. It was an honest error,” she said.
Circuit Court Judge Kevin Bishop handed down the decision on April 21 after Crisler and Holloway both appeared in court on April 19. Heath had been subpoenaed to appear and testify on behalf of Holloway, but Graves County Sheriff’s deputies were unable to serve the subpoena after several unsuccessful physical attempts and phone messages.
At the hearing, Crisler admitted she did not know Holloway personally or professionally and that she found out about the illegitimate signature from a friend. That friend was Jason Crockett, the McCracken County Republican party chairman, which Holloway said came as a surprise.
“We wanted to make sure that the situation was adjudicated before the race. We didn’t care if she was qualified or disqualified. We just wanted it to be decided before she was the candidate,” Crockett told WKMS.
As of press time, a request for comment from Heath’s office had not been returned. He has not been opposed in a primary election since winning his first primary in 2012.
“I felt someone needed to oppose him, and thought there isn’t any reason that person can’t be me,” said Holloway.
Heath told WPSD Local 6 the situation is unfortunate particularly because he was looking forward to the spirited debate that comes with a campaign.
“There is nothing stopping him from debating me as a write-in candidate. I welcome him to debate me,” Holloway said. “I will not give up.”
She indicated she plans to run again in 2024 if she does not win the seat in the General Election.
