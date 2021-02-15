A man who shot his friend at a gas station in 2019 pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.
Charles Holloway, 33, is expected to be sentenced to 14 years in prison for the shooting death of 35-year-old Reggie Dowell after the two got into an argument while sitting in a car at a gas station along U.S. 45.
On Dec. 8, 2019, Dowell was streaming on Facebook Live when Halloway waved a gun behind him, which prompted the argument. According to prior testimony from Graves County Sheriff’s Detective Nathan Young, Holloway had told him that Dowell said he wasn’t allowed to be around weapons because he was on probation, and that he would take the gun away from Holloway and shoot him with it.
Holloway then told Young that when he and Dowell stopped at a gas station along U.S. 45, Dowell reached for the gun, at which point Holloway shot him twice in self-defense. Holloway later turned himself in to the police.
He pleaded guilty last Monday to second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, which are Class D felonies.
