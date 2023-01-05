There are many factors that go into the rising price of gas, but the holidays play a little role in it, according to an industry analyst.
On Wednesday, gas prices in Paducah averaged at around $2.96 a gallon, 22 cents less than the national average, with the lowest price at Murphy USA on Hinkleville at a price of $2.69 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an source of gasoline prices. The highest listed price was found at area Hucks stations at $3.19 a gallon.
Nationwide, recent weather events, a change in lockdown policy in China and multiple refinery problems have caused gas prices to rocket up, though still remaining slightly lower than in previous months.
“With this dramatic shift in China’s COVID Zero policy, the fact that they’re now starting to reopen is likely to boost oil consumption,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Just like when the U.S. reopened, they’re likely to hit the road. There is a large level of pent-up demand because they have been in lockdown for two to three years now.”
Recent weather conditions have also made many problems for the domestic oil refineries and fuel industry, with the extreme cold of the past weeks causing issues, he said.
“The arctic blast caused a lot of refinery outages in areas like the Rockies and even in Texas, areas that are not used to extreme cold,” De Haan said. “Refineries exposed to the elements are like sitting outside in the cold for three days. They aren’t insulated for the same reason that generally Florida homes don’t have heat. The cold caused about 10 different refineries to encounter failures.”
Failures caused by the temperature can come in many forms.
“Refineries need a lot of steam to crack oil and get useable fuel and other products,” De Haan said. “Extremely cold weather can freeze valves and cause sensors to go haywire. When you think of the operating temperatures of computers and sensors, which we were well below, there’s a lot that the cold weather can actually impact. Some refineries had to cut production because of the cold and cut production can quickly affect gasoline prices. Just like when high production can quickly push prices down, lower production can quickly push them back up.”
DeHaan, despite the production issues, does not expect prices will stay high for longer than a few weeks, saying that while some refineries had major issues including a major fire at one, many of the refineries that had issues have already begun production again.
“I think that prices will go back down in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “ Demand is typically pretty weak overall this time of year, but a lot of that is dependent on China as well. I would expect COVID cases to surge there with the weakening lockdown, but if they don’t, demand could go up much more than normal. It’s kind of a wild card.”
For now, gas prices will likely continue to increase and will likely increase further in February and March as demand increases in the United States, according to DeHaan.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.