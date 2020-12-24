Experts are warning of an increase in domestic violence cases this holiday season.
Just days after the tragedy of the Milliken family rocked Mayfield and Graves County, the events that led to the incident remain under speculation.
Kentucky State Police said Kyle Milliken took the life of his wife and sons before killing himself this past Sunday.
Domestic violence centers, like the Merryman House in Paducah, said there are more severe violent cases because of the pandemic overlapping with the holiday season.
Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said holiday stress and the pandemic play a role in the more intense domestic violence cases they’re seeing.
“The pandemic (and) the holidays really have shown us more severe domestic violence and (it’s) brought some things that maybe were hidden in the background much more readily to the front.”
Spiritual Enrichment Specialist Tineka Fitzgerald works with survivors to provide spiritual support. Fitzgerald said faith can provide a sense of hope.
“The way spirituality plays a part, especially with faith, is that there’s a community,” Fitzgerald said. “You need that support. You need that encouragement.”
Foley wants people to know whether it’s the holidays or any other season, domestic violence is more common than many think. There’s help available.
“We really can create a space to both help and heal and have a conversation and educate,” Foley said. “And the two can come together in a way that’s meaningful and helpful in times — not only during the holidays — but in times when our community is hurting and grieving.”
Foley said the Merryman House’s doors will always be open to serve. Anyone in need can contact the Merryman House via phone at 270-443-6001.
A memorial for the Milliken family is set for this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.