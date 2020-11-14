Holiday season bringing new 'normal' to mall shoppers

While Kentucky Oaks Mall will be open early on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it won’t exactly be business as usual on what has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year.
“(Black Friday) is going to look a lot different,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages the mall complex. “Typically on Black Friday you would see us hold some kind of promotional event that brings in people and they can win prizes and things like that. We’re not going to be doing that.
“It will be us just opening the doors (at 6 a.m.) for a normal shopping day ... as normal as it can be.”
There will still be special promotions this shopping season, they’ll just be a little more spread out as the retail industry works within COVID-19 restrictions.
“Nobody in the retail community and among shopping center owners has any desire to bring in large crowds of people, shoulder-to-shoulder, for ‘door-buster’ specials on Black Friday,” said Bell. “What has happened is a lot of retailers have decided they’re going to space out a lot of the sales and values they normally push out on Black Friday over the course of the holiday season.”
Kentucky Oaks Mall plans to mirror that strategy. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 20, anyone who purchases $250 worth of merchandise from anywhere in the mall complex in a week’s time, can go to the customer service center and get a special prize, according to Bell.
“It will be a different gift every week, like personal body care packages or a Thanksgiving platter, that kind of thing. It’s a token of our esteem for the customer. We want to offer a little more value while they’re out shopping.”
While all the current, COVID-19-related government mandates are in place, Bell believes shoppers can still participate in their usual Black Friday shopping rituals.
“We recognize the fact that there are people who view the day after Thanksgiving as also a kind of sport, where they get together with their best friends or relatives, they all wear ugly sweaters and want to shop,” he said. “To them, it’s a social event and something they enjoy doing and we think people will be doing that again.”
Reminders to wear masks and maintain social distancing will be posted around the mall with many retailers limiting how many customers can be in a particular store at one time, according to Bell.
Santa will be at the mall during the holidays and they will be available for photos with the children.
“There will be some distance observed between Santa and the children, but we want to provide as much of a Christmas experience as possible,” he said.
This year, the mall has decided to solicit people in the community to help provide musical entertainment during the shopping season.
“In past years it’s been sort of sporadic,” said Bell, regarding entertainment. “There’s really nothing nicer than live music whenever you’re in a holiday mood. We know there are a lot of talented people out there that play an instrument, or sing or what have you, so we’re inviting them to present a digital sample.”
Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December. Anyone interested in performing can contact the mall office by phone at 270-444-0440 or via email at marketingdirector@kentucky oaksmall.com.
“Even though there are still some people who may be feeling uneasy about going out into public places, there will be large segments of people who do want to do Christmas the way they always have,” according to Bell. “They want to go out and buy those gifts for friends and family. They’ll want to socialize and enjoy some of the environment that comes with shopping for Christmas.
“In these abnormal times ... we’re trying to make it as normal as possible.”
