While Kathy Hogancamp’s disability played an unavoidable role in her life, she refused to make it a central role.
A historic Kentucky state representative, who also dedicated her time to education, Hogancamp, 68, died Thursday at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Hogancamp suffered near-total paralysis from the neck down after a car wreck at the age of 17, but those who knew her said Tuesday that she never let the handicap impede her goals.
Former Kentucky State Rep. Gerald Watkins, who graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in Hogancamp’s class, called her “a trailblazer.”
“She was a lady of high intellect and great character,” said Watkins, a Democrat.
Hogancamp served two terms in the Kentucky house, first elected in 1994 — a year that featured a notable Republican shift nationwide.
In 1995, following Hogancamp’s injury in a second vehicle wreck, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell gave a tribute to Hogancamp, reading an article from The Sun into the congressional record.
McConnell’s statement praised Hogancamp for exemplifying “what self-empowerment and the courage to make a difference truly mean.”
McConnell said Hogancamp “never allowed her physical limitations to deter her work in serving her community and fulfilling her Christian mission,” praising her “optimism and drive to achieve.”
Hogancamp’s sister, Susan Rothwell, said Tuesday that her sister “was bright and as independent as you could be when you’re paralyzed from the neck down.”
After serving as a tutor following her high school graduation, Hogancamp left to take a position with the Dept. of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.
It was after that experience, Rothwell recalled, that her sister became motivated to go into government.
“We were always very proud of what she did, and we tried to support her as much as we could.”
Beyond her political achievements, Rothwell recalled Hogancamp’s desire to help youth at risk for suicide.
“Kathy thought she could make a difference by going to high schools and talking to assemblies or groups,” Rothwell said, adding Hogancamp used her disability to show that even a life of difficulty is worth living.
Watkins said, despite their political differences, both shared a common set of values endemic to the west Kentucky community.
“She treated people with compassion and she was always friendly to everyone, and never considered herself better than anyone,” Watkins said.
“She was just an everyday person, very friendly, good sense of humor. All those characteristics are the reason why she won, when it would have been difficult for anyone else.”
In his political experience, Watkins said he’d most remember Hogancamp for “a record of integrity.”
“She had principles, and she stood up, and she spoke up, and she helped western Kentucky.”
