Sixth-graders at Heath Middle School will not have classes today (Friday) or Monday due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases isolated to that grade.
According to the McCracken County School District, there have been seven positive COVID-19 cases isolated to the sixth grade.
“This will allow parents to monitor students for symptoms, said MCSD Director of Public Relations Jayme Jones in an email to The Sun. “Students in sixth grade may return to Heath Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 16, as long as they are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.”
Parents will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch Friday and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the front lobby of Heath Middle School.
On Wednesday, there were 13 HMS sixth-graders quarantined. On Thursday, that number grew to 23 students.
Superintendent Steve Carter said the decision was made after the district noticed the number of cases in a short amount of time.
“We had those seven cases over two days,” he said. “We just wanted to take advantage of the flexibility that the legislature provided us during the special session (with non-instruction days, or NTI days).
“Right now, it appears to be something isolated to one grade level. We just want to be proactive in responding to this. Hopefully, it is isolated to those students, but we don’t want it to become a bigger event.”
