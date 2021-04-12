HMS band plays Cards right

Heath Middle School band and choir teacher Steven Page (right) conducts the school band in rehearsals this morning in preparation for playing the national anthem at tonight's St. Louis Cardinals game.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Heath Middle School band will play the national anthem at Monday night's St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.

The game features the Cardinals against the Washington Nationals. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest. Check with your local cable provide for channel information.

The HMS band practiced Monday morning before loading up the buses for the trip to Busch Stadium. This will be the band's first public performance since December 2019.

Read more about the band and how it was able to perform at a professional sports venue in the Tuesday issue of The Paducah Sun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In