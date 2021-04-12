HMS band plays Cards right

The Heath Middle School band will play the national anthem at Monday night's St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.
The game features the Cardinals against the Washington Nationals. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest. Check with your local cable provide for channel information.
The HMS band practiced Monday morning before loading up the buses for the trip to Busch Stadium. This will be the band's first public performance since December 2019.
Read more about the band and how it was able to perform at a professional sports venue in the Tuesday issue of The Paducah Sun.
