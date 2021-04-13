HMS band plays anthem at Cardinals game

The Heath Middle School band performed the national anthem before Monday’s St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, but the performance was even more meaningful to the band.
It was the band’s first public performance since December 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to its musical performances.
Steven Page and Spencer Sullivan are the band and choir teachers at the school, and they spent the last three weeks preparing the band for the performance.
“I am really excited for the kids,” Sullivan said. “This is the first time that we’ve gotten to perform in front of people in a year and a half because of the COVID pandemic.
“When we told the kids about the trip, they thought we were lying to them. They were like, ‘No way. No way.” We had to spend 20 minutes during class showing them confirmation emails.”
“We realized that the kids needed something special to do this year,” Page said. “They haven’t gotten to do much performing at all, and I’ve known of some people who have taken high school bands to play, so I made some phone calls and talked to some people with the Cardinals, and they were able to work it out.
“It took about a month of being sure we could do it. We got the (school) board to approve it, and the Cardinals weren’t even sure they were going to have groups playing this year, so it took a while for the Cardinals to OK it.”
Sullivan said the band practiced 12 times before spring break. Monday, the day of the game, was the first day after spring break.
“The kids have been on break about nine days,” Sullivan said, “so I was worried that they weren’t going to remember the music right after spring break. But, they totally stepped up and did what they needed to do. They practiced over spring break, and that was really good.”
Sullivan said most sixth-graders spend a lot of time learning how to put their instruments together and learning music.
“The national anthem is a little more complex,” he said. “It’s obviously a challenge for middle school students — the range and the complexity of the chords. They’re just a talented group of kids.
“I’m very thankful to be working with Steven, and we have a good situation here. We have good support from our school administrators. They give us the opportunity to make the Heath Middle School band what it is.”
Page said in a normal year, the band would have about six performances.
“So, a typical eighth-grader should have had 15 band performances so far,” he said. “At this point in their life, the eighth-graders have had five or six, and the seventh-graders have only had two.”
Page said playing in St. Louis at a professional sports event is meaningful for his students in many ways.
“It’s really cool to take these kids, mostly because I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for them,” he said. “I think it’s cool for them to go to a big city, to see life outside of Paducah.
“But, I really am glad that the St. Louis people are going to see kids at their best from what they consider a little, small town.”
