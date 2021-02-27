Historical society optimistic Rose Hill can reopen to tours

EDDYVILLE — “We are cautiously optimistic that we can have a good season depending on the governor’s guidelines,” said Sally Whittington, president of the Lyon County Historical Society. She was speaking of reopening Rose Hill for tours. Rose Hill is the Lyon County Museum, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the society to discontinue tours of the old mansion.
For more than 30 years, the tours have been popular with tourist groups, historians, genealogists and school groups. Though the pandemic has prohibited the society from gathering to catalogue newly donated materials, the board has met twice. “We’re just in a holding pattern; we have had two board meetings, but other than that, we’re just waiting until spring,” Whittington said. “We’re all hoping to have a wonderful season, and we have gotten several additional groups of artifacts — the collection of the New Kuttawa plat that belonged to Ray Whitaker’s is one.
Whitaker was the city’s engineer on the relocation project of Kuttawa’s business district and more than half of its residents. The impoundment of Lake Barkley forced the business and residential communities to relocate in the early 1960s.
“Ray Whitaker put together New Kuttawa,” Whittington said. “We were also given some things from Thomas Ramey’s estate, and just several things like that, and we need to get those things catalogued.
“We’re just hoping we can all get healthy and the plague will be over, and we can get back to normal,” she said. “The older I get, the more I think about when I didn’t appreciate problems I didn’t have. I’d like to be back to where we have lots of people coming to the museum because we could have them go for tours, and they would enjoy every bit of it. I just didn’t count my blessings — just thought it would always be that way. Hu-ah!”
During the recent ice and snow storm, Dennis Faulkner, a building contractor and the society’s treasurer, has overseen the Beatty Center, Whittington said, to ensure its water pipes don’t freeze. The center, next door to Rose Hill, is its welcoming site for visitors, and it also features several artifacts, documents and a school display.
Rose Hill, has seen 189 years of history float by its front door on the Cumberland River. It houses artifacts, records, photographs, books, papers and furnishings that once belonged to Lyon County’s earliest settlers, including Matthew Lyon and four generations of his family. It has operated under the auspices of the Lyon County Historical Society since the state deeded the property to the society in 1980.
Few rural communities have a museum that has the quality and quantity of artifacts that Rose Hill features or has the historic standing the building itself possesses. “That is why its rehabilitation was so crucial to the county,” said one local historian after the society received a $500,000 grant four years ago to stabilize it.
Rose Hill is Lyon County’s oldest structure built in 1832 by Robert Livingston Cobb, grandfather of famed humorist Irvan Shrewsbury Cobb. It is the centerpiece of Old Eddyville’s historic district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It stands like a 19th century grand lady on the banks of Lake Barkley, after construction of Barkley Dam created the lake on the Cumberland River in the mid-1960s.
“That building is such a teaching tool, and it’s just such a part of who we are and what we have been,” Whittington said shortly after renovation began. “I love it when children or teenagers tour … and they can see some of what used to be that has nothing to do with an iPod or a phone — nothing to do with any electronic device. I just love to watch the wheels turn in their heads. We can see it in their eyes that they are really taking it all in.”
Whittington, a retired teacher, guides many tours at Rose Hill explaining the meaning of artifacts, photographs and furnishings. Students as well as tourists are often fascinated by the changes the cities of Eddyville and Kuttawa have undergone in the last half century.
“They are intrigued with the fact that we have photographs of a town with stores and people milling around and about,” Whittington said. “Then they look out an upstairs window and there is nothing there but water and a street (Water Street) that goes down into the lake and disappears. It’s difficult for them to wrap minds around it — the fact that there used to be homes and businesses there. The remark that I hear kids make so often is, ‘That’s so neat.’ ”
Groups touring the old mansion see such things as a “most bizarre” garment — at least in today’s fashion world — a maternity corset. “I don’t know of another museum that has one,” said Whittington, “and I don’t know where we got it.” They also see a miniature model of a 19th century iron furnace, dozens of which dotted the landscape around Eddyville, Kuttawa and “Between the Rivers,” the narrow peninsula between the Tennessee and Cumberland, from which its residents were forced when the government decided to create Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in the 1960s.
One room on Rose Hill’s second floor is devoted to artifacts, papers, historical documents and photos from “Between the Rivers,” and the room itself is known by that name. “I can’t quit smiling; it just makes me smile to walk in and hear all these different voices in the different rooms talking and the men downstairs sitting in the lobby just reminiscing about things,” Whittington said during the first tour following the rehab project. “This (renovation) has been a true labor of love and respect, and we are so pleased to be on the other side of it.”
Rose Hill features seven rooms and spaces on the ground floor and five upstairs. The parlor, on the first floor contains portraits and artifacts from the Lyon family — a large portrait of family patriarch Matthew Lyon who, in 1799, bought half the lots in Old Eddyville laid out by David Walker; portraits of Matthew’s son Chittenden Lyon for whom Lyon County is named; and his daughter Elizabeth Lyon Roe, an author. Also a collage contains portraits of Gen. Hylan Benton Lyon, Chittenden’s son, and his wife and baby son, believed to have been named Hylan F. Lyon. The collage also contains family mementos, including a bracelet that belonged to Ruth Wolf Lyon, Hylan’s third wife.
Across the hall, the Cobb/Quilt Closet contains memorabilia from the Cobb family and other quilts. On one wall hangs a large heritage quilt that depicts scenes from Lyon County’s past. It was made by more than 40 local residents in 1984.
The Furnace Room lies down a long hallway in the museum’s southeast corner. It features a large working model of a 19th century iron furnace typical of those that operated between the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers from the 1830s until the fires were extinguished forever at Center Furnace in 1912. It also contains a charcoal drawing of William Kelly and some of his memorabilia. Kelly developed the pneumatic process for making steel at his Union Furnace in Lyon County. His discovery earned Eddyville recognition as a National Historic Chemical Landmark in June 2015 from the American Chemical Society.
Also downstairs, the Tavern/Veterans Room contains Ruth Cannon’s Women’s Army Corps (WAC) uniform, a Navy uniform from C.L. Baccus and an Army uniform from Coy Murray, artifacts from the Bataan Death March survivor Curley Thompson, and Dr. Mortimer Mosley. The tool room, containing 18th and 19th century implements, is also on the first floor.
Visitors are stunned by the large photos of Old Eddyville featured in the Eddyville Gallery upstairs. Many photos show the once bustling business district with its stores, shops, a theater and the acclaimed LaClede Hotel. Artifacts, photos and maps from yesteryear decorate the Kuttawa Room as well.
Della Oliver, who with her sister, Margaret Chambers, collected and curated the “Between the Rivers Room,” which has a garment worn by May Vogle, the daughter of Louis A. Vogle. Vogle emigrated from Belgium to the Between the Rivers region, bought large tracts of land on the Tennessee River, and started a limestone quarry and lime plant that supplied the iron industry. The city of Star Lime Works developed around Vogle’s businesses.
It was against Vogle that the Tennessee Valley Authority won its first land buying case on Oct. 23, 1937. TVA was acquiring land under eminent domain to build Kentucky Dam. “Louis A. Vogle wanted $50,000 for 430 acres across the river from Birmingham, which he said was valuable due to limestone formations below the surface,” wrote the late Paul Dotson in his book “Never to Return.” TVA offered $18,500, Dotson said, “which Mr. Vogle refused, and later a board of commissioners set the price at $14,000. TVA constructed a railroad along the east side of the Tennessee River to the rock quarry six miles south of the dam site. … The rock and rip-rap at Kentucky Dam came from the Vogle Star Quarry.”
Another bedroom — typical of the 1840s, and known as the Crumbaugh Room — in which the maternity corset is displayed, lies across the hall from the Between the Rivers Room.
