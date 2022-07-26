PADNWS-07-26-22 HOTEL PHOTO

Jean Pinnegar, 80, from Old Eddyville and Glenda Moore, 82, of Kuttawa work to get the Hotel Metropolitan ready for the 8th of August Celebrations. The hotel served as a place of refuge for African American travelers from 1908 to 1996 and now serves as a museum to the history of the building and its past inhabitants.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

The Lyon County Historical Society helped to clean up and prepare the Paducah Hotel Metropolitan in the lead up to the Eighth of August Festival.

The Hotel Metropolitan was founded in 1908 by Maggie Steed and served as a hotel for African American travelers until it’s closing in 1996, serving as a refuge through Jim Crow, Segregation and the Civil Rights movement. During that time, the hotel saw many famous faces performing in or passing through Paducah, including Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Thurgood Marshall and Ike and Tina Turner.

