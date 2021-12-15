At 10:47 p.m. Friday, the city of Dawson Springs, and much of southern Hopkins County, was changed forever.
It was at that moment the unbelievable happened. Anyone living in the region has lived through countless tornado warnings and watches, sometimes dozens in any given year. While some still take them very seriously and seek shelter as suggested by the experts, many have become desensitized to the warnings. After living through hundreds of warnings with little more than some damaged shingles or a downed tree limb, its easy to think nothing is going to happen like usual.
But there was nothing usual about Friday night.
The storm front that moved through the area spawned as many as 50 tornadoes in eight states, which is in itself phenomenal. But the tornado that ripped through Hopkins County and the rest of Kentucky was itself rare. The National Weather Service in Paducah has estimated the tornado was roughly three-quarters of a mile wide at its base. It traveled more than 220 miles entirely on the ground within the state, tracking all the way from Cayce in Fulton County to Beaver Dam in Ohio County. Along the way it left destruction in its wake.
Experts have said they believe the funnel cloud itself is the same one that destroyed a nursing home in Arkansas. If confirmed by the NWS, this could be the longest continuous distance traveled by any tornado on record.
The previous longest tornado track on record came from 1925, when a storm known as “The Tri-State Tornado” traveled 223 miles across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On average, a tornado usually remains on the grown for just five miles.
NWS has classified the tornado as an EF-3. That level of tornado is one that produces winds between 136 mph and 165 mph.
Friday night’s tornado cut a visible path across Hopkins County, starting in Dawson Springs, passing through the Racetrack Road area near Ilsley, passed near Carbondale, went directly through Barnsley, crossed I-69 north of Mortons Gap and then exited the rural eastern end of the county before striking the Breman in Muhlenburg County. Along the way it destroyed homes, wiped out businesses, flipped a loaded semi on the interstate and derailed a CSX train.
“It is the worst I’ve seen in 24 years of law enforcement,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smilely estimated at a news conference on Sunday night that roughly 75% of the city had been destroyed. “Hundreds and hundreds” of local people had lost everything and many of the city’s 2,500 residents would be left with nowhere to go. He also feared that because of the city’s high poverty level, many residents wouldn’t be able to recover what they had lost.
But the loss of buildings and personal possessions takes a back seat to the true tragedy of Friday night, which was the loss of life. In all, Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield said 13 Dawson Springs residents had been confirmed dead, ranging from the ages of 34 to 86. Of those, 11 were recovered on Saturday and two were recovered on Sunday. Some 95 Dawson Springs residents were still listed as “missing” when search and rescue efforts were halted at nightfall on Sunday.
There are officially no missing persons or deaths currently reported elsewhere in the county.
As efforts continue, county officials are currently asking residents and groups to “pause” all donations going into the Dawson Springs area.
“We’ve had an amazing response,” said Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “We’ve actually had so many donations that we don’t have anywhere to put it. I’m going to ask right now, especially on the donation of clothing, that people pause on bringing stuff into our collection center. Not stop, but pause.”
He said the county is working to establish a distribution network to help get goods to where they need to be. Once that process is established, donations can resume.
Whitfield also said a fund has been set up at Independence Bank for those wanting those wanting to make donations. Disaster relief funds collected at any location of Independence Bank or Planters Bank will go to the victims of the Hopkins County Tornado.
The county is also working with the Pennyrile Area Development District to establish a temporary transportation system that will help Dawson Springs residents get to where food and goods are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.