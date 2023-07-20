Western Kentucky woke up Wednesday to severe flooding in the region, with some areas breaking rainfall records. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency.
“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Beshear said Wednesday. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”
In McCracken County, the extreme flooding led to a flash flood warning and road closures. Paducah saw approximately 6.9 inches of rain, which is the second wettest day on record, according to WPSD Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent constant updates about road closures across the counties.
Power companies also sent updates about outages. Gibson Electric Membership Cooperation, a power company that provides service to several western Tennessee and Kentucky counties, reported 8,300 outages at the peak of the severe weather over the course of the past few days.
“Service has been restored to all of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation’s member-owners,” Rita S. Alexander, VP of HR and communications for Gibson Electric, said in an email Wednesday evening.
“Thank you to our employees for your dedication and hard work. Thank you to the Service Electric contractor crews for all of your help. Finally, we are extremely grateful to our members for the patience and support you showed in difficult circumstances.”
Calloway County and other areas in region were not spared from flooding. At The Keg, a restaurant in Murray, the city provided barricades while the restaurant used its own sandbags to create a barrier.
“It’s just waiting to see how bad it’s going to get,” said Kiki Brashear, the general manager at The Keg. “We’ve unfortunately experienced it a few times, so we kind of know when it’s getting to that point.”
Brashear said he’s lucky to be insured. “We’ve lost equipment, produce — they have to throw everything away. They have to come in, take out the insulation, dry the walls. It’s a whole lot more than just wait for it to dry.”
Massac County received a reported 6 to 7 inches of rain overnight Tuesday going into Wednesday, July 19. For the region, the National Weather Service is calling it a historic flooding event.
“I’ve seen places flooded I’ve never seen flooded before countywide,” said Massac County Emergency Management director Brian Horn.
In Mayfield, where an EF-4 tornado struck in December 2021, heavy rainfall triggered another emergency weather event. The flooding is considered to be a 1-in-100 to 1-in-200-year event, according to Bergren.
The rainfall in Mayfield hit more than 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, breaking a Kentucky state record. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mayfield recorded 11.28 inches of rainfall — breaking the previous 24-hour rainfall record of 10.48 inches set on March 1, 1997. Johnnie Road was closed due to a washout that caused the road to cave inward. Multiple homes had to be evacuated due to the severity of the flooding.
“I was trying to go across the street to the neighbors and wake them up because there were no lights on,” said Jeremy Martin, who lives in Mayfield. “We saw them with their dogs. Yeah, I was trying to go over there and wake them up, but I couldn’t cross the current was too strong.”
Another Mayfield resident, Kiya Carter, wondered when Mayfield will catch a break.
“It rained and stormed all night long and part of ... today and it’s just, it’s traumatizing. I mean, they’ve probably lost houses, furniture,” Carter said.
Reporters Blaine McDonald, Arriyonna Allen and Jane Kim contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.