METROPOLIS, Ill. — The city of Metropolis celebrated on Monday the dedication of two new historical markers that honor trailblazing Black Americans. With the markers, Massac County natives Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone are recognized by the community for their many contributions to society.

Rev. Orlando McReynolds, of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis, took the initiative to establish these historical markers from the Illinois State Historical Society. The public dedication ceremony took place in front of the Metropolis Area Chamber of Commerce building on Market Street.

