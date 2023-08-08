METROPOLIS, Ill. — The city of Metropolis celebrated on Monday the dedication of two new historical markers that honor trailblazing Black Americans. With the markers, Massac County natives Oscar Micheaux and Annie Turnbo Malone are recognized by the community for their many contributions to society.
Rev. Orlando McReynolds, of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis, took the initiative to establish these historical markers from the Illinois State Historical Society. The public dedication ceremony took place in front of the Metropolis Area Chamber of Commerce building on Market Street.
“We are in a time where there are people who are trying to eliminate, erase, and eradicate African American history,” McReynolds said, when asked why he thought this dedication was vital.
McReynolds found it fitting to unveil the historical markers during regional Eighth of August emancipation celebrations. He discussed his disappointment that these cultural heroes were recognized nationally and in other cities, but not in their hometown.
“I thought it was an injustice that needed to be corrected, and that is what we’ve done today,” he said.
Micheaux and Malone’s achievements are recognized internationally and considered groundbreaking for the African American community.
Micheaux was born in the late 1800s. He wrote and produced over 40 films and is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There is a postage stamp dedicated to his likeness. He’s recognized as the first Black American film producer to be shown in white movie theaters portraying racial injustice. His films depicted racial injustice and issues, such as lynching, mob violence and job discrimination.
Malone was a businesswoman, inventor and philanthropist from the 1800-1900s. She is considered one of the first African American women to become a millionaire. She was a pioneer of the African American beauty industry. She invented the pressing iron and comb, created beauty schools, and started a successful business that employed hundreds of African Americans.
St. Louis has celebrated Malone every year since 1910 with the Annie Malone May Day Parade. St. Louis will host a gala this year at Lambert Field on Aug. 9 to celebrate Malone’s birthday.
The historical marker for Malone also recognizes her brother.
John Turnbo, Annie’s brother, was one of the first Black entrepreneurs in Metropolis. He owned a brick mason yard by the Ohio River, and it’s said that his bricks were used to build the Massac County Courthouse. He’s recognized as the first African American city councilman elected in 1898 and 1900 in Metropolis.
McReynolds expressed gratitude for the people who helped implement the historical markers.
According to a news release, the initiative was supported by Illinois state and federal legislators and local city officials, including Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis), U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Metropolis City Councilman Chuck Short, Metropolis Mayor Don Canada, and attorney Rick Abel. Financial support from Mary Pettus, CEO and owner of Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home funded the establishment of the historical markers.
“I’m just ecstatic about the cooperation that we had from our city leaders and our government officials. We just joined hands together to make this day possible,” McReynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.