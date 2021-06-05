MAYFIELD — Members of the Home Improvement Project (HIP), along with partners like the City of Mayfield, have been working toward a proposed farmers market for some time now. Though the project is still not guaranteed to happen, one of HIP’s members assured they are still working on it.
Jodie Hansen provided an update on the proposed farmers market ahead of Wednesday’s public meeting at 5 p.m. in Mayfield City Hall.
“I think the main thing looking forward is to be able to raise enough funding for the project that it suffices itself down the road,” Hansen said.
One way they are working to secure that funding is through grants. The upcoming meeting is a requirement for one such grant worth $250,000 through the Department of Local Government (DLG).
Hansen applied for the grant but said it could be a couple of months before she’d know if they would be awarded it. She did note, however, that the DLG was delighted to receive HIP’s application.
The grant is one of a few that are up in the air. Another she is working on is through the United States Department of Agriculture, and it’s due at the end of June.
Hopes for the project, which has been in the works for two years, would see it not only be a local market, but it would be a “symbol of community,” Hansen said.
Currently, its planned location is next to the Mayfield-Graves County Ballpark. Should it come to fruition, it would also be connected to the tennis courts and the upcoming bikeway. It would be a hub for the community at large to congregate and even hold events.
In order for the market to materialize, however, she said it is “determinant on funding” through not only grants, but through partnerships, community support and fundraising.
“We’re going to get it done, some way, somehow. This is just the first step of having an opportunity at it,” Hansen said.
Members of HIP include Hansen from WK&T, Elizabeth Riley from Riley Architect, Tara Straub from Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Brooke Wiles from FNB Bank, Petra Crutchfield from the City of Mayfield, Amanda Rorer from First Kentucky Bank, Larry Blythe from US Bank, and Barry Irvan from the Farmers Market Association.
Hansen also expressed gratitude to the City of Mayfield, especially Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Fire Chief-Emergency Medical Services Director Jeremy Creason, for working with HIP.
Hansen said the project was estimated to cost roughly $600,000 but could end up being higher.
