Jarren Hines is in his third year in the welding program at the Paducah Area Technical Center with an eye toward having a career in the field — and he can thank his brother for getting him started.
The McCracken County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors Technical Center Student of the Week.
Hines is currently working as a welder with Ingram Barge Line in Metropolis, Illinois, but it was his brother Jared who encouraged him to get into welding.
“My brother is the one who told me to go to trade school,” Hines said. “I know there are a lot of jobs out there in welding, and there are a lot of trades people — especially in welding — who are retiring now, and they need new people. And, honestly, there’s just a lot of money in welding.”
Hines has been working at Ingram Barge Line since October as a welder.
“We do repair and maintenance,” he said. “It can be anything from welding a patch on the bottom of the barge to cutting out an entire section of the barge and having to replace it.
“I was actually working on that (Wednesday). We cut out an entire front section of a barge called the knuckle. We had to cut out the entire section, do some measurements, cut out the metal, fit it and weld it back in.”
Hines said he planned on going to West Kentucky Community and Technical College after graduation and go through a two-year welding program.
“My biggest plan is: My dad used to work at what used to be (the U.S. Enrichment Corporation), and I want to get hired out there as a welder for maintenance,” he said. “You have to pass a 6G pipe test, so I’d like to practice for that.”
Hines has 2F certification, and said that if he continues to work with Ingram, he would earn 2G, 3G and 4G certification, enabling him to weld on chemical barges.
Hines took part in the SkillsUSA regional competition recently — a skills competition involving students taking classes at technical centers in welding, carpentry, electricity and others — and placed second.
Brandon Wilbur, Hines’ welding instructor, said he believed Hines would “go on to do better things.”
“He’s got a plan,” he said. “He’s already started, and he’s well on his way to accomplishing those plans. It’s students like that who are going to make a difference in western Kentucky.
“He doesn’t have to go to (WKCTC) for two years, but he’s utilizing that free resource, that scholarship, and build on the skills that he has. He is very level-headed and mature.”
Hines is the son of Gary and Laurie Hines of Boaz.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 8 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Paducah Area Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
The Paducah Area Technical Center serves students from Community Christian Academy and Graves County, Livingston Central, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary high schools. It is located within the Paducah Innovation Hub at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in auto collision repair, auto painting, auto tech, carpentry and health science.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet on April 21 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
