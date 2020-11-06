Nathan Hill wants to work in an electrical field — that is to say, he wants to be a residential electrician or a lineman. He is building the skills to enter the workforce soon after he graduates from Graves County High School next spring.
Hill is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Hill is in his third year in the electrical program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. He placed third in last year’s SkillsUSA district local wiring competition and has earned his Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour certification.
Hill said that when he decided to enter a workforce program, he chose electricity and machine tool.
“After my first year of electricity, I found that I like electricity more,” he said. “You get to go out to job sites and wire up buildings or houses for other people. I think it’s a fun thing to do.”
Hill finds himself torn between being a residential electrician or a lineman, but the instruction he gets from his teacher, Brad Tucker, will help him better prepare to make that choice.
“Nathan is a very mature young man and has a good head on his shoulder,” Tucker said. “He is not an outspoken person; he is more of the silent leader type.
“Nathan was able to pick up on electrical construction quickly and has helped others along as well.”
Hill is the son of Rick and Sandra Hill of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, welding, automotive technology, carpentry, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
