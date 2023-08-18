FRANKFORT – With Labor Day just around the corner, Kentuckians are being reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver, if those festivities include alcohol.

Impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in a safety campaign Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

