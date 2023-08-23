WATER VALLEY — The heat is hitting people throughout the area. That includes the most vulnerable, such as storm survivors. Some have had to adjust to living in campers.
Michael and Halina Brown have lived in a camper for the past several days. Their house in Hickory was flooded earlier this month. They have lived in a hotel and an AirBnB. Right now, they are at Camp Graves, grateful for a place to live, but there is a fair share of inconveniences, especially in this heat.
They have covered the windows in the camper with blinds and towels to help protect themselves from the heat. There’s an air conditioner and a fan.
This space is not what the couple is used to after their home in Hickory was flooded a few weeks ago, but they are grateful.
“Smaller, confined area — it’s a little harder to cool but it’s still comfortable,” Michael Brown said. “It’s livable. We could be having it worse.”
This positive attitude is carrying them through amid the humidity and heat. The Browns’ camper is one of nine that flood survivors are occupying at Camp Graves, a nonprofit that helps storm survivors.
But the Camp Graves board said living in a camper can be a burden for people who are not used to this living situation.
“These campers are not made for 120 degree heat index,” said Shae Copeland, one of the board members for Camp Graves. “I mean we’re talking about living in an aluminum can. One air conditioner just can’t keep up.”
Not only that, the board said living in a camper can be challenging, especially in this weather. The board sent out a message to residents about how to adjust to the space.
“People who haven’t had experience in campers, it’s a different way of life and it’s just hard to get people to realize it’s not a stick built home or an apartment building that’s surrounded by insulation,” Copeland said.
The Browns are getting used to this new way of life. But right now, they are looking on the bright side — at least they have a place to call their own.
“My heart goes out to the ones who don’t have this,” said Michael Brown. “As I said, there is 20-plus here, but there’s probably hundreds who don’t have this.”
There are more than 20 campers at Camp Graves. Nine are filled with flood survivors. The others are survivors from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
