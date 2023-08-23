Camp Graves

A row of campers are pictured at Camp Graves in Water Valley. There are more than 20 that are occupied by storm survivors.

 JANE KIM

WATER VALLEY — The heat is hitting people throughout the area. That includes the most vulnerable, such as storm survivors. Some have had to adjust to living in campers.

Michael and Halina Brown have lived in a camper for the past several days. Their house in Hickory was flooded earlier this month. They have lived in a hotel and an AirBnB. Right now, they are at Camp Graves, grateful for a place to live, but there is a fair share of inconveniences, especially in this heat.

