After leading Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase from Graves County into McCracken County on Wednesday, a Symsonia woman now faces more than a dozen charges, including the attempted murder of a police officer.
Troopers arrested Brittany Kimsey, 32, on Wednesday.
KSP said dispatchers received a call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from a minor who reported her mother assaulted her at their Graves County home. Troopers went to the home and were told the mother, later identified as Kimsey, left in a red Chevrolet HHR. According to KSP, troopers then saw the car commit a traffic violation at the intersection of State Route 534 and State Route 348 in Symsonia.
One trooper activated his emergency equipment to try and stop the car, but KSP said Kimsey disregarded the equipment and continued westbound on State Route 348.
KSP said Kimsey reached speeds of about 100 mph as the chase continued into McCracken County. At one point, according to KSP, Kimsey began driving east in the westbound lane of US Highway 62 toward a trooper. KSP said the trooper had to “perform an evasive maneuver” to avoid a head-on collision.
In addition to the attempted murder of a police officer charge, Kimsey was also charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police, multiple counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.
Kimsey was booked in the McCracken County Jail Wednesday. She is scheduled for arraignment in the McCracken County District Court on Monday.
