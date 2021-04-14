High schools see proms – or something close to it – return

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States last year, the spread began in March, causing schools to make quick changes to help prevent students and staff members from spreading the coronavirus.
Because of that, many traditional springtime events were either heavily altered or canceled outright. The first such casualty for many schools was the 2020 prom.
Paducah Tilghman High School had its prom canceled last year, but will have an outdoor prom this year on April 24 at George Wilson’s Farm.
PTHS Dean of Students Shonda Burrus said several school administrators wanted to do something for this year’s seniors after the disappointment of last year.
“Jason Nickal, our athletic director, checked it in terms of our (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” she said. “We went out there to the property and the facility, and all was well.”
Burrus said those guidelines will be enforced at the prom.
“It’s outside, so things are a little bit different,” she said. “They actually have dance pods, and we’re doing prearranged seating, so the students have to know their table settings are ahead of time. Then, it’s our general (COVID) standards.”
Tickets for the prom are available through gofan.co (not dot-com). Tickets are $30 each, and guest permission slips are due Friday.
“We just wanted to be able to provide something a little extra,” Burruss said. “Traditionally, the prom has been at the Carson Center in years past, but an opportunity to be outside at a different venue — we wanted to do something a little extra, but it will be a traditional prom, as much as we can.”
McCracken County High School is not going to have a prom as such, but having a senior dinner, the first of its kind in the school’s brief history.
“We will have the first-ever senior dinner at the Commonwealth Event Center on May 16,” MCHS Principal Matthew Houser said. “At this event, our seniors will have a catered meal, entertainment and various prizes and drawings.”
The school did not have a prom last year, but Houser said that this inaugural event will be as special.
“As an early extension of Project Graduation, we hope to have all our seniors present as we host a red carpet, Oscars-style event,” he said. “We have purchased trophies and will be revealing senior superlatives among other recognitions at this event.
“Due to social distancing regulations and the size and scope of an MCHS prom, our student government and senior focus group did not want to host a prom where students had to be in pods or small groups. We discussed alternatives, and this event seemed to be a great way to provide lasting memories for our 2021 seniors and give them a ‘first-ever’ experience that could be something we continue in the future for the senior class.”
Houser said there have been a number of sources for the idea of a special event close to graduation for this year.
“I am leaning on the student government and focus groups of seniors as far as idea generation for these type of activities and events,” he said. “We want to provide meaningful opportunities for our students to the best of our ability, within the (COVID) guidelines.”
St. Mary High School had a prom later in the year last year, in July, but is planning this year’s prom closer to a traditional date, April 24.
SMHS Principal Doug Shelton said last year’s prom was held at Hotel 1857, and this year’s will be held at the Paducah Country Club. He added that the school is obliged to follow the safety protocols of the host sites.
“This is another one of those scenarios where our small size helps us out,” he said. “We have reduced it to seniors only. For us, we’re going to be under 50 people total.
“We had our prom last year in early July, and by mid-summer, a lot of (the spread) had died down. The protocols were still in place, but still nothing like we were going to see in the fall. I will say this: It’s nothing like I would have attempted in the spring and nothing I would have attempted in the fall. We just found that sweet spot that was OK.”
Shelton said that last year’s prom was awkward for students because there were many more adult chaperones. Students were also asked to dance only with the person they came with. This year’s prom won’t be much different.
“(Paducah Country Club) has given us the checklist, and everything the students will be expected to follow,” he said. “Some of these students were in attendance at last year’s prom, so I think they’re kind of expecting the same thing.”
