High school wrestling provides a whole new view

Ask a high school sports fan from western Kentucky what their favorite sport is, and most likely, it will be basketball. Other favorites may be football, softball or baseball.
Ask about wresting, and you will hear stories about watching WrestleMania on TV with their heroes jumping off of the top rope to deliver an atomic elbow to the bad guy’s shoulder and claim a belt the size of Ballard County.
Um, no.
Wrestling is one of the oldest sports on the planet, dating back to ancient Greece and Rome.
The object of a wrestling match is to pin an opponent to the mat, but wrestlers can score points in several situations during a match, including by takedown, reversal or escape.
The way a wrestler wins earns points for his team. A pin or forfeit gives a wrestler’s team six points, while a technical fall (beating an opponent by 15 points) earns five points, a major decision (a difference of eight to 14 points) gets four points and a regular decision (seven points or less) earns three points.
Wrestling is conducted in 13 different weight classes: 106 pounds, 113 pounds, 120 pounds, 126 pounds, 132 pounds, 138 pounds, 145 pounds, 160 pounds, 170 pounds, 182 pounds, 195 pounds, 220 pounds and 285 pounds.
High school wrestlers can be male or female, all competing on the same team.
In a dual meet — one held between two teams — the points for each team’s wrestlers are added up, and that provides the final score of a meet.
The First Region — which includes the counties west of Owensboro — is perhaps the best in the state in its history of high school wrestling.
Schools in the First Region include Caldwell County, Calloway County, Christian County, Fort Campbell, Fulton City, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Mayfield, McCracken County, Ohio County, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County and Union County.
The current defending champion is Union County, which has had 13 state championships since 1976. Hopkinsville has claimed three state titles in that time, while Christian County and Fort Campbell have each had one. Christian County took state runner-up honors last year.
Union County will host the First Region championship on March 13, and if history is any indicator, several wrestlers from this region will advance to the state championships at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington later this month and fare well in each of the weight classes.
Wrestling meets are usually held on more than one mat so they can complete the 13-weight class competition in a shorter amount of time and get more matches completed in a day’s competition.
You will see wrestlers grapple with each other in an effort to gain an advantage, seeking to pin the opponent or prevent being pinned.
Maneuvers are made to try to flip the opponent onto the mat or to prevent the opponent from gaining an upper hand and turn the tables, gaining an advantage.
At 16-3, Caldwell County’s wrestling team has fared well this season, falling only to Paducah Tilghman twice and defending state champion Union County.
Sophomore Cofy Walls is 17-2 at the 126-pound class, while senior John Paredes is 21-4 in the 160-pound class and junior Dylan Walls is 27-0 in the 170-pound class.
High school wrestling is similar to a physical form of chess. Each competitor works to maneuver his opponent into a position where he cannot escape, while the opponent seeks to counter those moves and turn them into an advantage of his own.
There is strategy on offense and defense and a way to counter an opponent’s move to prevent him from scoring points.
It is difficult to attend any sports event because of COVID-19 health concerns, but when it becomes feasible — perhaps next winter — take in a wrestling meet to see how it works and what it entails. You just might turn off that TV wrestling and replace it with the real thing.
