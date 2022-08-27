Mourning doves, even more so than injured sports players, are day to day.
That is the status allotted to many athletes when they have been hurt but could be healed enough to reinter the lineup quite soon. Yesterday they were still prone to re-injury of a gimpy part, but after another 24 hours or so, they could be ready to go again.
It is somewhat similar but far more extreme with any typical mourning dove. Here’s a bird that was fine and dandy yesterday but give it another 24 hours and it might be dead. That’s really day to day.
Doves are a little bit like an avian version of the cottontail rabbit. They don’t live very long because they are quite vulnerable to multiple forces. Yet, as a species, mourning doves do very well because they are blessed with lots of favorable habitat, and they make little doves at a rather good clip.
Most everyone should be familiar with mourning doves here and over most of North America. They are ubiquitously distributed, and they are numerous. One of the most recent U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service evaluations of their population estimated the crop at 194 million in the United States.
They are routinely visible in flight around the countryside, although it is more likely that only hunters will recognize them from their silhouette and style of flight alone.
Even if you don’t hunt them, you probably know the up-close appearance of a dove when you see it. The dove is a medium-size bird, a tiny bit larger than many songbirds — often around 12 inches in length counting that longish tail and having a wingspread that may exceed 17 inches. It is largely feathers, however. A typical mourning dove weighs 4-5 ounces.
A dove is mostly medium gray over head and back with some black markings on the upper wings. The breast and belly are lighter gray to buff. The eyes are black as coal and the legs and feet are pinkish.
The mourning dove diet is almost totally seeds and grains that they find on the ground. They feed by walking around in open areas (They don’t favor high or thick, restricting grasses or weeds), swallowing down fallen seeds they come across. They also are perfectly happy strolling around and beaking up seeds on driveways, roads and streets. (You’ve seen them there and wondered if they were going to get out of the way in time.)
Doves are routine around human housing because they are quite comfortable where there is a wealth of mowed lawns, fields, parking lots and other sorts of short-grass or bare grounds for foraging with plenty of scattered trees around for nesting or loafing perches. Woodlots nearby are another convenient dovish infrastructure for providing roosting habitat.
A mating pair of mourning doves may nest in a woods edge, in a spot of scattered trees or even in a singular ornamental tree right on your lawn. Doves like nesting in cedars and conifers where thick, needle-ly foliage helps hide them. They are not overly spooky of people, and doves might actually benefit from proximity to humans where predators may be somewhat fewer.
Too, doves put a fair amount of time into nesting. A nest always produces two eggs that quickly can yield a clutch of two young chicks. The nesting period is only about two weeks.
The trick here, however, is that doves nest a few times each season, producing up to six broods during a season. At our latitude, a pair of doves might typically churn out three broods, a half-dozen youngsters.
When you start with lots of birds and those adults produce such a high “recruitment” rate, the population blossoms. Nature has it figured, however. The ecological deal that makes it work is that doves perish at a pretty high rate so that we aren’t just covered up with them.
Various studies have found that a stable mourning dove population has about a 60% mortality rate each year. That is, of every 100, about 60 of them will die from weather events, assorted accidents, predation or disease. Typically, doves don’t die of old age. If one survives a couple of years without something befalling it, that bird can be considered a senior citizen.
The youngsters that hatch each year from the efforts of nesting adults have it even tougher. Young-of-the-year juveniles are found to have a mortality rate that averages around 70%.
This generous hatching rate countered with high natural mortality is the basis for wildlife agencies managing mourning doves as a game species. There are so many doves from which various mortalities doom so many already, the number taken by closely regulated and monitored hunters is largely insignificant in the overall equation. At worst, hunter harvest has little to no effect on the number of birds that survive until the next year.
Kentucky’s dove hunting season begins Thursday, a state happening that is part of a national phenomenon expected to engage about three-quarter of a million hunters. Based on the past, they can be expected to harvest about 11 million doves this year.
As many as that is, far more will die of a catalog of other causes. If all the dove hunters of the land missed all their shots this year (some of us shoot like that anyhow) and no birds were taken by hunters, by next spring, the difference likely would be indiscernible.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
