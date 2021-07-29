While slightly cooler temperatures may be on the way in the coming days, Paducah remains under a heat advisory through Thursday night with heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.
The heat index is a measure of the apparent temperature when humidity is factored in.
“It looks like cooler temperatures will filter in a little bit here Friday and Saturday,” said Mike York, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We’re expecting the coolest air to be here Monday and Tuesday of next week.”
A chance of thunderstorms exists Thursday night through Sunday.
“The best chance (for rain) really is this weekend,” York said. “We’re looking at the possibility of some strong storms tonight (Thursday), but the best chance looks like it’s going to be on Saturday and Sunday.”
During the oppressive heat, the NWS advises residents to exercise caution if they must be outside for an extended period of time, stay in an air-conditioned room and drink plenty of fluids.
West Kentucky Allied Services, with offices in each of the eight Purchase counties, is administering home energy assistance programs to help offset electric costs.
“Right now we have two different programs going on,” said Jenny Rushing, West Kentucky Allied Services Community Services Block Grant director.
“We have a summer cooling subsidy program, and our LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) summer cooling crisis program. Both are based on your income.”
The subsidy component helps households offset electric costs by providing a one-time benefit ranging from $100 to $400 depending on income levels and housing categories. The crisis component can assist households who are experiencing a home energy crisis situation, with the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600.
“Both programs started July 6 and they will run, unless we run out of money, through Oct. 31,” Rushing said.
Rushing, who serves as director of the LIHEAP and home care programs, said all of West Kentucky Allied Services offices are open to the public, but with some restrictions on how many people can be in the office at one time because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Because we have such small offices, we’re trying to keep everybody as safe as we can,” she said. Anyone needing assistance can call any of the West Kentucky Allied Services offices to schedule an appointment.
Some people needing assistance find themselves in a situation they have never been in before.
“We have some that are kind of reluctant to ask for help. We explain to them that doesn’t matter,” Rushing said.
“We encourage them just to call (any office) and we’ll help them if we can.”
