Rising gas prices are greatly affecting local businesses that are based on transporting people. From buses to taxis, the cost of carrying people from one point to the other affects the cost of doing business, the cost of using public transportation and the livelihoods of those who do the driving.
Arthur Boykin, the executive director of the Paducah Area Transit System (PATS), said the increase in gas prices is something his company will have to absorb.
“There’s nothing we can do,” he said. “To try to implement a fare increase would take well over a year, so it’s just something we’re going to have to live with.
“In order to change the fare, there are myriad things we have to do. We have to hold a public meeting. We then have to notify the Kentucky Office of Transportation Delivery and get their concurrence. We haven’t changed our price structure in over 15 years. We are about the most economical means to traverse the city.”
Boykin said only five of PATS’ 61 vehicles run on diesel fuel; the rest run on regular unleaded gasoline. While the price for unleaded gasoline is high, diesel fuel is even higher by more than $1 per gallon.
“We were spending $24,000 a month (for fuel); now, we are spending right at $50,000,” Boykin said.
Nicole Doran, the owner of Chiz Cabs and Briz Cabs, said that the taxi businesses are counteracting the gas prices by increasing their rates.
“When I first started, (the minimum rate, 0 to 3.3 miles) was $5,” she said. “Then, (when gas prices went) between $2 and $3, it went up to $7. As soon as it went over $3, it was an $8 minimum. Once it went over $4, we are now at a $9 minimum, and once it goes over $5, we’re at a $10 minimum.
“When I went to fill up my car, it used to be $41. Now, this morning when I went to fill up my car, it’s between $87 to $94. It gives me a heart attack every day.”
Doran said she has not seen a decline in the number of customers they have had since the price of gas began to increase.
Christina Luczak, a dispatcher for Blue Dot Cab in Paducah, said her company has been hit hard by the rising gas prices.
“Some of the vehicles, it takes $60 to fill up at the end of the day, and some vehicles, it takes $20,” she said. “It just depends on how busy we are.
“With (the increase in gas prices), we have to up our prices, and after that, a lot of our clientele basically declined.”
Luczak said Blue Dot began changing its fare costs about a month ago.
“We were doing $8 for the first 4.4 miles and under, and we upped it $2 to $10,” she said. “On a normal second shift for dispatchers — from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. — depending on the time of the month, we see about 100 customers call to get rides. It’s probably dropped to about 50 calls a day.”
Luczak said that there are instances where the rise in gas prices affects cab drivers’ livelihoods.
“Their paychecks depend solely on how many customers they get,” she said.
According to a media release issued by gasbuddy.com, gas prices in Kentucky rose 36.4 cents per gallon from May 30 to Sunday.
The information comes from a survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky conducted by GasBuddy, which analyzes gas prices nationwide and station-by-station.
The website also states that the price of gas in Kentucky is 66.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.82 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The current average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky is $4.67, while the national average is $4.85 per gallon, up 26 cents per gallon over last week.
The price of diesel has gone up 11.5 cents per gallon nationally in the last week. The national average for diesel is $5.62 per gallon.
The difference between the cheapest gasoline and the most expensive gasoline in Kentucky last week was exactly $1: the lowest price was $4.29 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.29.
Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the future of gas prices is not good.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon,” he said. “It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average.
“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”
DeHaan added that nine states have average gas prices above $5 per gallon, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.”
