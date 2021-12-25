Cory Hicks, business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, has been elected to serve as the 2022 chairman of the board for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, finishing up his term as 2021 board chairman, will serve as immediate past chairman. Brent Housman, Baird Financial Group, has been selected as chairman-elect and will also serve as vice chairman of business advocacy.
Hicks has nearly 20 years of experience in the U.S. government’s power and energy industries, gained at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah Deactivation Site and in Washington, D.C., supporting policy development. In June 2017, he was named to his present position for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, which was awarded a 10-year contract to advance cleanup at the Paducah DOE Site.
As business services director, he manages all of the project’s procurement, property, payroll, accounts payable, records, IT, communications and human resources.
A native of Henderson, he received his undergraduate degree from Murray State University and his graduate degree from Oklahoma University. He served in various roles in Washington, D.C. including as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield. During this time, he worked closely with the House Appropriations Committee to secure millions in funding for the environmental remediation work as well as the construction and ultimate startup of the Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Conversion facility.
Hicks also worked to advance the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation project, designation of the National Quilt Museum, route development of Interstate 69 and other regional, state, and national priories.
In addition to Hicks, Reece and Housman, other members of the chamber’s 2022 executive committee include: Katie Englert, Compass Counseling, vice chairwoman; Mike Karnes, Williams, Williams & Lentz, treasurer; Susan Ybarzabal, CFSB, vice chairwoman of membership and marketing; Terri Lundberg, Lundberg Medical Imaging, vice chairwoman of education and workforce; Jessica Newman, Advantage Insurance Services, vice chairwoman of small business; and Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
New Board members joining in 2022 are: Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; and Mark Workman, BFW Engineering.
Continuing board members are: Tony Copeland, Arkema; Tammy Courtney, Swift & Staley; Whitney Denson, McMurry & Livingston; Jeff Douthitt, GEO Consultants; Bob Ezell, Computer Services Inc.; Barry Hatcher, Kemper CPA Group, LLP; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah; Ashley Johnson, U.S. Bank; JP Kelly, Greater Paducah Economic Development; Rachel Rayburn, Ingram Barge Co.; Gretta Rose, Beltline Electric; Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional Airport; and Mike Yungmann, Mercy Health Lourdes.
Ex-officio board members include: McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer; Paducah Mayor George Bray; Steve Carter, McCracken County Schools; Dr. Donald Shively, Paducah Independent Schools; Jennifer Frazier, Murray State University — Paducah campus; Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development; Rhiannon Jenkins, Paducah Young Professionals; and Crystal Rothrock, Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
