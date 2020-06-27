A Hickory woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision near the 900 block of Ky. 849 in Graves County, according to Kentucky State Police.
State police reports indicate Elizabeth D. Shelby, 21, was driving east on Ky. 849 West around 2:50 p.m. when, after crossing the intersection of Meridian Road, her vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the road.
The vehicle then struck a tree on the driver’s side and caught fire.
Shelby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.