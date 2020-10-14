A Hickman County man was arrested last Thursday in connection with the theft of over $16,000 worth of property from a Mayfield candle manufacturing plant.
Christopher Lee Meyers, 46, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, over $10,000, and methamphetamine trafficking.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office received a request to investigate a considerable theft that had been occurring at Mayfield Consumer Products on Oct. 6.
The investigation led deputies to a Cooley Road residence in Hickman County, the home of Meyers, a former MCP employee.
Over $16,000 worth of stolen property — including product, tools and equipment — was recovered at the residence, according to the sheriff's office. They added that methamphetamine also was recovered at the site.
Meyers' theft charge is in Graves County and his trafficking charge is in Hickman County, as Hickman Sheriff Ben Nativadad made the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.